Bowling Scores

By Natasha Winkler
October 13, 2022
Wednesday Northland Ladies – October 5, 2022

Gallenberg Farms 780, 763, 775 = 2318; White Winter Winery 781, 725, 786 =2292; Queen Pins 840, 876, 856 = 2572; The Nail Depot 837, 836, 855 = 2528; Tessmer Trucking 805, 802, 799 = 2406; H&R Block 929, 850, 816 = 2593; Helds Bar 805, 880, 799 = 2484; Off Sides 771, 783, 789 = 2343; Jenny’s House of Dogs 749, 814, 828 = 2391; Heart Breakers 836, 789, 737 = 2362; Summ Bowlers 797, 754, 788 = 2339; Arlens TV & Appliance 865, 936, 898 = 2699

INDIVIDUAL HIGH GAME AND/OR SERIES

Jeanne Tatro 145, 202, 185 = 532; Ashlea Kreager 210, 198, 215 = 623; Pam Powell 111, 204, 158 = 506; Karen McCarthy 182, 204, 172 = 558; Jennifer Kressin 167, 178, 202 = 547; Steph Steger 174, 189, 155 = 518; Melanie Rinehart 141, 182, 187 = 570

Thursday Three’s Company – October 6, 2022

Not Bobs 672, 667, 690 = 2027; 2 Guys & A Girl 612, 618, 595 = 1825; Schoolhouse Bar 688, 775, 649 = 2112; Ballerz 743, 746, 717 = 2206; Malliette Bus 696, 570, 675 = 1941; Southside Tire #2 727, 829, 678 = 2234; Southside Tire #1 744, 773, 698 = 2215; Mepps 622, 642, 728 = 1992; U.C. Me Rollin 664, 709, 669 = 2042; The Keglers 867, 828, 913 = 2608

INDIVIDUAL HIGH GAME AND/OR SERIES

Toby Dieck 205, 226, 225 = 656; Paul Bula 222, 279, 184 = 685; Brandon Berg 205, 220, 209 = 684; Lyle Tackett 200, 257, 174 = 631; Matt Steger 224, 206, 227 = 657; Ashley Donovan 190, 230, 158 = 578; Jenalea Berg 174, 204, 159 = 537; Nick Rekowski 190, 212, 204 = 606; Corey Heisler 226, 188, 224 = 638

