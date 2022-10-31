Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting

Bremax

Congratulations to Tammy on your official ribbon cutting! Welcome to the Chamber family and community! Meet the proud new owner of Bremax Insurance! Tammy Pestka has 24 years of experience working in the insurance industry and looks forward to continuing to help employers find the best employee benefits solutions possible, as well as working with people in need of individual health and Medicare policies. Call Tammy for all your health insurance needs! 721 Fifth Avenue, Antigo. 715-627-0269

Offsides

Off-Sides Sports Bar celebrated its opening with a ribbon cutting and open house. Welcome to the Chamber family and community! The sports venue bar, with friendly staff, offers multiple TVs to enjoy all the games and food to come soon. It is a spectacular place to spend time catching up with your family and friends. 517 Superior St, Antigo. 715-623-5464

North Star Lanes

Congratulations to Brian Mattmiller (Manager), Kristen Mattmiller, Trevor McCarthy & Karen McCarthy as the new owners of North Star Lanes. North Star will continue to offer their bowling alley, bar and restaurant with the community. Come check out the leagues and lanes at 400 Prosser Place, Antigo. 715-627-4325