City of Antigo and Langlade Co. Police Reports

Crime Stoppers Tip of the Week: If you witness suspicious activity – do not approach it! Notify police.

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Tuesday, October 18th

Officers took a call from a local credit union from a customer wanting to make a report about two checks that were cashed.

Officers responded to a suspicious person call near Fulton St. Caller stated that a female was acting strangely, getting in and out of a vehicle.

Officers responded to a residence near Clermont St. after a caller notified them of a strange pillow left. Officers destroyed the pillow and reported nothing further.

Thursday, October 20th

In a follow up investigation, Officers took a subject into custody near Edison St. for felony possession of a fire arm and bail jumping.

Officers increased patrol in the area of Lincoln St. and 8th Ave. after a caller stated there was a motorcycle driving back and forth, doing wheelies and revving the engine.

Officers gave an intoxicated male a ride back to his hotel after he had passed out in the alley behind a local bar.

Friday, October 21st

Officers took a call regarding a bike stolen & found. Caller stated that a 3 wheel bike had been stolen from the property on Lincoln St. and another bike had been left in its place.

Officers took a report for a civil complaint. Caller stated that a contractor who had been paid was refusing to finish the work or return the money. DA advised caller to notify police as the amount in discrepancy was above small claims limits.

Officers stopped a female near Smith Ave. and Saratoga St. just before 11pm for not having a light on her bike.

Saturday, October 22nd

Officers responded to a call regarding a road block. Caller stated an unknown larger item was in the road on 5th Ave. near Western Ave. When officers arrived, they found the culprit was a large furry blanket. Officers removed the blanket.

Officers gave a verbal warning for open intoxicants to 2 subjects near Edison St. and 5th Ave.

A subject was taken into custody after a traffic stop near Superior St. and Milton St. for an active Brown Co. warrant and an LGSO warrant. In addition subject will be charged with possession of meth, THC, drug paraphernalia, and possession of knives.

Officers responded to call regarding smoke/fireworks near 1st Ave. Caller stated hearing a big boom from nearby. Officers located the homeowner who had lit off an artillery shell. He was notified to stop, and he agreed.

Sunday, October 23rd

Officers responded to a call of stolen property near Superior St. Reports included 1 stolen bike and 1 found bike.

While on patrol after 3am, Officers noticed that a local bar still had patrons inside playing pool and music was playing. Even though no alcohol was out, this was a liquor law violation.

Officers responded to a two vehicle accident near the entrance to a local business on State Rd. 64. No injuries reported.

Officers responded to a two vehicle accident in the parking lot of a local business on Jerome St.

Monday, October 24th

Officers responded to a suspicious person near Hudson St. and after receiving orders to detain, subject was taken into custody.

Officers responded to a disorderly conduct call near Morse St. Caller stated that a subject was sitting on her car and pounding on the windows. She said she was too scared to get out. Officers subsequently took subject into custody.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERRIFFS REPORTS

Thursday, October 20th

Officers took a report of trespass to property when a caller stated she had caught a suspicious van on her property. Images of the vehicle that were captured via trail camera on the road, were sent to officers.

Friday, October 21st

Officers responded to an accident with injuries near State Rd. 64. The airbags were deployed, but a dog in the vehicle was not injured. Driver was taken by EMS and officers dropped the dog off at the driver’s residence in Mountain.

Saturday, October 22nd

Officers responded to a residence just after 1am on 1st Ave. after caller reported that his wife was drunk and going crazy. After arriving, officers took subject into custody and gave the 2 juveniles present a ride.

Sunday, October 23rd

Officers responded to call of malicious mischief when a caller reported he had found a deceased raccoon in his mailbox off Park Rd.

Officers assisted local fire crews near Connors Dr. after a caller reported a fire on the river bank smoking since the previous day. The DNR was investigating- as it appeared the fire had been burning underground for some time and the home owner had not been there in the last 2 weeks.

Officers responded to an accident with injuries near State Rd. 45 and Country Rd. C. Driver received citation for failure to yield right of way.

Officers and EMS responded to State Rd. 64 and Ackley Rd. after a motorcycle wrecked going around the corner.

Officers responded to a call regarding a suspicious person near Neva Rd. Caller stated the male was “fighting shadow people” and “getting violent with the wall”. When officers arrived he was told to be on his way as his mother could not pick him up.

Monday, October 24th

Officers took a call from a caller that stated she bought a chair from a local retailer website and the next day was getting texts from someone claiming to be the card holder used in that transaction.

Officers took a report of theft after a subject reported that their truck was getting work done and someone had taken items from the truck about 3 weeks ago and now won’t return them.

Tuesday, October 25th

Officers received a report from a caller near County Rd. J and State Rd. 45 stating that her sign had been stolen sometime overnight.