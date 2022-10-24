City of Antigo and Langlade Co. Police Reports

Crime Stoppers Tip of the Week: Do not leave your purse or wallet in the cart while you shop.

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Tuesday, October 11th

Officers conducted a follow-up investigation at an address on Morse Street. A subject was taken into custody.

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person at Clermont Street and 9th Avenue. The subject was described as wearing all black with a keychain on the right side of their paints. The K9 officer was brought in to try and track down the subject. Officers were at a residence and talked to a male subject. He gave officers a clothing description of another male subject that matched the subject that officers were looking for. The subject told officers that he would call if the subject returned. The male subject that officers had been looking for was later placed under arrest.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at an area business on 5th Avenue.

Officers responded to a report of a retail theft in progress at an area business on Neva Road. The male subject was described as 5’ 6”, 160 lbs with brown or red hair, wearing a black sweatshirt and blue jeans. The subject left on foot going south. He had stolen some drill bit accessories. The subject was detained by officers.

Wednesday, October 12th

Officers responded to a report of a three vehicle accident with injuries at North Avenue and Neva Road.

Officers responded to a noise complaint near Dorr St. Caller stated that the music on 5th Ave. is too loud and keeps her up at night.

Officers received a call regarding theft near Virginia St. of items missing including a vehicle title and a purse.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at 3rd Avenue and Lincoln Street. A vehicle had struck a parked vehicle. There were no injuries. The driver was cited for inattentive driving.

Officers responded to a report of a theft from an address on Field Street.

Officers responded to a rear-ending accident call near the intersection of Superior and 5th Ave. No injuries reported.

Thursday, October 13th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Neva Road and Century Avenue. Property damage only.

Friday, October 14th

Officers properly disposed of paraphernalia found near 9th Ave.

Saturday, October 15th

Officers responded to a report of a theft from an address on 5th Avenue. The caller told officers that a female subject had been had the residence the day before and had taken two items.

Officers responded to a suspicious person near 10th Ave. After receiving orders to detain, the subject was taken into custody.

Officers put out an unattended fire in a backyard off Clermont St. Officers were unable to contact anyone but did extinguish the fire.

Multiple pieces of paraphernalia were located and subsequently properly disposed of by officers near Field St.

Officers received a call regarding a suspicious person attempting to sell home stereo equipment from the parking lot of a local retailer.

Sunday, October 16th

Officers conducted a traffic stop for speeding and conducted a subsequent field sobriety test near the intersection of Farwell Ave. and Neva Rd. Subject was taken into custody and cited for speeding

Officers received a noise complaint call from the area of Deleglise St.

Officers received report of a missing or stolen grey walker near Hudson St.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERRIFFS REPORTS

Wednesday, October 12th

Officers took a criminal damage call. Caller stated there are 2 smashed mailboxes on Ackley Rd.

Thursday, October 13th

Officers and EMS responded to a two vehicle accident on State Rd 64. Injuries reported.

Officers took a call regarding a theft. Caller states multiple items were missing from the vehicle outside and from inside the home near Koszarek Rd.

Friday, October 14th

Officers declined to arrest a subject with multiple warrants as she was currently caring for another elderly party with medical issues. Subject was advised to take care of the warrants.

Officers responded to an accident with injuries near County Rd B and County Rd C. A vehicle had struck an old bar building in the area after the two vehicle accident.

Saturday, October 15th

Officers responded to a motorist assistance call. A pontoon had come off the trailer near State Rd 45 and County Rd T.

Officers responded to a call of Criminal Damage near Lagoon Ln. Caller stated that the locks had been cut off his gate and left damages to the property.

A report of suspicious persons was filed after caller stated someone was trying to break into the cabin on Combs Rd. There was a ladder located against the garage going from the ground to the roof.

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at Hwy. 45 and Old 26 Road. The caller told officers that there was a vehicle on the side of the road with its flashers on. There was no one around. It appeared that the airbag had deployed and some cherry flavored alcohol was on the front seat. When officers arrived, they saw that there was damage to the front, driver’s side wheel well and there was a lot of grass in the grill and radiator. It appeared that it had driven through a field.

Sunday, October 16th

Officers received a call regarding harassment. Caller stated for the last week there has been vehicles going by and spinning their tires near Oak Rd.

Officers created extra patrol near the area of Cole St. after a caller reported that the lock had been clipped off and the door was left open.

Tuesday, October 18th

Officers took a report for fraud. Caller stated he sent his soon-to-be wife $760 in the form of bitcoin, through CashApp and now cannot get a hold of her. Officers advised the caller that it was probably a scam and (his girlfriend) was likely not real.

Officers received a garbage complaint. Caller states someone has dumped multiple items, including a hot tub and other building materials on the edge of the roadway near W 1st Ave.

Officers responded to a trespass call in the area of County Rd F.