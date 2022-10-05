Community Calendar for 10-10-22

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry 11am-1pm Wednesdays & 1-3pm Fridays, 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for October will be holiday fixings: cranberry sauce, gravy, boxed stuffing, pineapple (in juice). For more information, go to AntigoFoodPantry.com or call (715) 623-1103. For emergency food assistance needs after hours call (715) 627-1818.

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry 2:30-4:30pm Mondays, 4-6pm Wednesdays, 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Individuals will receive a checklist of food items and can indicate their selections then submit the list. Food will be distributed based on availability and # of family members. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County October 10th – October 14th (Mon.-Fri.) 9-11am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Line Dancing at the Langlade County Senior Center October 10th 1–2:30pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Monday Funday at Jack Lake Mountain Bike Trail October 10th 5:30pm Jack Lake Mountain Bike Trail, N8375 Park Rd., Deerbook. Come enjoy an evening of mountain biking, trail running, or hiking. Choose your preferred activity. Come solo or bring a friend. Meet others who enjoy time outside and stay after for social time. Laid back atmosphere, go at your own pace, enjoy the outdoors! All abilities welcome! For more information, call Beth at 715-350-1060.

Mah Jong at the Langlade County Senior Center October 11th 1pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

REGI Owl-O-Ween Tours October 11th, 14th, 15th, 21st, 22nd 4:30-6pm Raptor Education Group Inc., N2160 W. Rollwood Rd., Antigo. Trick-or-treat yourself this October & meet some of Wisconsin’s most elusive creatures of the night during one of our Owl-O-Ween Tours! Join us as we celebrate fall, REGI-style! Come early to paint pumpkins while enjoying warm hot cocoa & apple cider! Feel free to bring your own pumpkin, or buy one here for $2! Then, discover some of the myths & folklore surrounding owls & vultures with this spooky time of year along with some special appearances from our other Avian Ambassadors! Prices are $12 per adult & $8 per child (12 & under). Pre-registration is required! View our calendar at https://www.raptoreducationgroup.org/tour-schedule or call 715-623-2563!

Virtual Bedtime Stories October 13th 6:30-6:40pm Antigo Public Library. Stories are read by library staff and community leaders and volunteers. Watch them live on the library Facebook page OR view them for up to a week afterwards through our website and You Tube channels. Ada Demlow: 715-623-3724 or [email protected] https://www.antigopl.org/virtual-programs/

The Bean Bag Tournament October 11th & 25th 3-5pm. Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo. The Bean Bag Tournament continues the second & fourth Tuesdays of the month Bean Bag practice time is 3pm on Mondays with games on. Fee for the tournament is $3 per person. Cash prizes will be paid out the same day for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place. Teams formed by a random draw, event limited to 24 players.

Knitting & Crocheting at the Langlade County Senior Center October 12th 10am-11:30am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Free Blood Pressure Clinic (Second Wednesday of every month) October 12th 12pm-1pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo. For more information, call Sheila Rine at 715-627-6251

Bingo at the Langlade County Senior Center October 12th 1-2:30pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo. The cost is $1 per card.

Cards, Cribbage & Dominos at the Langlade County Senior Center October 13th 1pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Purses for a Purpose October 13th 5pm-9pm The Gathering, 2600 E. Richmond St., Shawano. Purses for a Purpose benefitting the Boys & Girls Club of Shawano. Doors open at 5pm. $50 online tickets at bgcshawano.org or call 715-853-7221.Event sponsorships available contact [email protected]

5th Ave Outdoor Makers Market October 14th 10am-6pm Corner of 5th Avenue & Edison Street, Antigo. It is free to set up for all artists, crafters, woodworkers, direct product sellers and others with handmade, homemade items. (No rummage). Call Rick Montgomery at 715-889-2409 with questions or to reserve a spot. Call by Wednesday to reserve 1 of the 15, 10×10 spots available for the Friday market. The market will run every Friday in September/October as long as weather permits. All buyers and sellers are welcome.

Stone Soup Band at the Senior Center October 14th 2pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Fall Theatre Production – “The Red Velvet Cake War” October 14th & 15th 7pm WOWSPACE, 114 Vinal St., Wittenberg. This comedy, written by the team of Jones, Hope & Wooten, is filled with colorful characters, crazy plot twists & lots of southern charm.

Perdition Pines Haunted Event October 15th, 22nd, 23rd, 29th, 30th 7-10:30pm & the 31st 7-11pm. N1385 Cnty. Rd. D, Antigo. Perdition Pines Haunted Event welcomes guests to its 5th year of terror. 2022 season dates: Kid’s Day Event – October 22nd 11:30am to 3pm. General admission $10 ea. VIP admission $20 ea. Bring 2 or more canned food/non-perishable items to our ticket booth & receive $3 off a general admission ticket! Free parking. Attraction is not handicapped accessible. Get more info at www.perditionpineshaunt.com

46th Annual Junior Woman’s Craft Fair October 15 9am-3pm. Langlade County Fairgrounds in the multi-purpose building 1633 Neva Road Antigo. The Junior Woman’s Craft Fair features more than 100 exhibitors, raffles, and concession.

Creating Mosaics Class October 17th 5-8:30pm, Northcentral Technical College, 312 Forrest Ave., Antigo. Students will use tempered glass over an acrylic paint creation to produce compositions with unexpected visual interest. No experience necessary. Cost $79. For info, call 715-803-1301

Student Loan Debt Relief Workshop: How to Avoid Scams, Use Free Repayment Tools and Save Money October 18 from 11am-12pm, A free online student loan debt relief workshop. Register at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/workshop-how-to-avoid-scams-use-free-repayment-tools-save-money-tickets-425826978957. DFI Contact: Jess Noelck, Communications Director, (608) 261-4504, [email protected] DATCP Contact: Caleb Kulich, Public Information Officer, (608) 621-1290, [email protected]

Scams and Fraud Presentation October 18th, 1pm Langlade Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo. Jeff Kersten will be presenting information directed specifically to seniors. The Senior Center is hosting this event as a public service to the community and it Reservations are appreciated but not required. The phone number at the Center is 715-350-4388 is open to all individuals aged 50 and over. You do not need to be a member of the Center to attend. As an added convenience, prior to the presentation, Donna Wiergert from the Langlade County Health Department is offering flu shots from 11am to 1pm.

*Meetings*

Antigo Parks, Cemetery & Recreation Commission Meeting October 10th 5:30pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

City of Antigo Common Council Meeting – Regular Session October 12th 6pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

City of Antigo Committee of the Whole- Regular Meeting October 12th 6:15pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

“Wild Ones” Northwoods Gateway Chapter Meeting October 13th 10am Antigo Public Library617 Edison St., Antigo. Promoting native plants and developing the butterfly garden. Nominations for officers will be held. Speaker: Tamas Houlahan “Potatoes and information for vegetable growers”

Marine Corp. Birthday Party Planning Meeting October 13th 5pm American Legion Hall, 647 7th Ave., Antigo. Wanted Marines & ex Marines to plan a Marine Corp. birthday party in November.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) Wednesdays & Sundays 7pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Alanon/Nornon Group Mondays 1:30pm, Antigo Community Church School. 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. For more information including other meeting times and locations call (866) 362-4427.

Narcotics Anonymous Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays & Saturdays 7pm 1005 Fifth Ave., Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous Mondays 7-8pm SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Grief Support Group Mondays, through December 5th. 5-6:30pm at Peace Lutheran Ministries, 300 Lincoln St., Antigo. www.Griefshare.org

Kids Clubs at Antigo Community Church Oct. 12th 6:30-7:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 and CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories, and small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday in the Quest Center! For more information, call 715-627-2805.

Stroke Support Group Oct. 14th 11am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave Antigo

REALIFE Student Ministry October 16th 6:30-8pm Antigo Community Church Quest Center, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. Realife is our junior and senior high school student ministry. Our goal is to make youth nights a safe and fun environment where students are able to encounter a relationship with Christ as well as build relationships with adult leaders who have a passion to see students’ lives changed by the Gospel! For more information, call 715-627-2805.

Community Closet N9570 Hwy. B, Summit Lake (across from the Summit Lake Post Office) Open Mondays 10am-Noon, Wednesdays 4-6pm & Saturdays 9-10am. Free Clothing and Jackets (Baby to XXL). Clothing donations are welcome. Everyone is welcome!

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to [email protected]