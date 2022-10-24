Death Notices 10_24_22

Catherine Mary Rayner, of Kempster, passed away on 10-11-22 at the age of 88. Details at https://www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com/

Jack Charles Smith, of Plover, passed away on 10-11-22 at the age of 68. Details at https://www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com/

Terence “Terry” Henry Tatro of Langlade Co., passed away on 10-11-22, at the age of 82. Details at https://www.bradleyfh.com/

Elizabeth Anna Kerstetter, of Antigo, passed away on 10-12-22, at the age of 35. Details at https://www.bradleyfh.com/

Arden Charles Raatz, of Aniwa, passed away 10-13-22, at the age of 91. Details at https://www.schmidtschulta.com/

Dolores “Dee” Schrage, of Antigo, passed away on 10-14-22, at the age of 98. Details at https://www.bradleyfh.com/

Mary Lu (Nicholson) White, of Antigo, passed away on 10-14-22, at the age of 78. Details at https://www.bradleyfh.com/

Marjorie Ann “Marge” Schmoll, of Antigo, passed away on 10-17-22 at the age of 94. Details at https://www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com/

Ronald Dale Bender, of Elcho, passed away on 10-17-22 at the age of 76. Details at https://www.bradleyfh.com/

Gerald Meinecke, of Elcho, passed away on 10-17-22, at the age of 95. Details at https://www.bradleyfh.com/

Naomi Doretta Kassube, of Wittenberg, passed away 10-15-22 at the age of 81. Details at https://www.schmidtschulta.com/