Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

Local
LocalDeath Notices 10_24_22

Death Notices 10_24_22

By Natasha Winkler
October 24, 2022
0
0

Catherine Mary Rayner, of Kempster, passed away on 10-11-22 at the age of 88. Details at https://www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com/

Jack Charles Smith, of Plover, passed away on 10-11-22 at the age of 68. Details at https://www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com/

Terence “Terry” Henry Tatro of Langlade Co., passed away on 10-11-22, at the age of 82. Details at https://www.bradleyfh.com/

Elizabeth Anna Kerstetter, of Antigo, passed away on 10-12-22, at the age of 35. Details at https://www.bradleyfh.com/

Arden Charles Raatz, of Aniwa, passed away 10-13-22, at the age of 91. Details at https://www.schmidtschulta.com/

Dolores “Dee” Schrage, of Antigo, passed away on 10-14-22, at the age of 98. Details at https://www.bradleyfh.com/

Mary Lu (Nicholson) White, of Antigo, passed away on 10-14-22, at the age of 78. Details at https://www.bradleyfh.com/

Marjorie Ann “Marge” Schmoll, of Antigo, passed away on 10-17-22 at the age of 94. Details at https://www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com/

Ronald Dale Bender, of Elcho, passed away on 10-17-22 at the age of 76. Details at https://www.bradleyfh.com/

Gerald Meinecke, of Elcho, passed away on 10-17-22, at the age of 95. Details at https://www.bradleyfh.com/

Naomi Doretta Kassube, of Wittenberg, passed away 10-15-22 at the age of 81. Details at https://www.schmidtschulta.com/

Tagsdeath notices
Previous Article

Community Calendar for 10-24-22

Next Article

PRESS RELEASE -UPDATE TO MISSING PERSON

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.