Gov. Evers, Sokaogon Chippewa Community Sign Compact Amendment Permitting Event Wagering

The Tribe to offer event wagering at its Mole Lake Casino & Lodge

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

Gov. Tony Evers and Chairman Robert VanZile Jr. of the Sokaogon Chippewa Community today announced they have signed an agreement allowing the Tribe to offer event wagering at its Mole Lake Casino & Lodge and other locations within its reservation. The agreement, which amends the Sokaogon’s gaming compact with the state, will allow the Tribe to offer wagering on sports and other events. The signed amendment was sent to the U.S. Department of Interior where it will undergo a 45-day review.



“It is always a good day when we can use our government-to-government relationship to provide new opportunities for Tribal communities and our entire state, and I am appreciative of Chairman VanZile and the Sokaogon Tribal Council for their work with our Administration on this compact amendment,” said Gov. Evers. “This amendment will generate additional revenue for the Tribe and our state, bolster local tourism, and support jobs in Northern Wisconsin—and that’s a win-win for everyone.”



“The Sokaogon Chippewa Community appreciates working cooperatively with the state of Wisconsin to further increase economic opportunity for both the Tribe and the surrounding communities,” said Chairman VanZile. “This historic agreement is a win for all parties involved and will mean great things for the Tribe, our enterprises, and the Mole Lake and Crandon areas.”



The amendment comes after Gov. Evers previously signed similar compacts with the Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians, Oneida Nation, the St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin, and the Forest County Potawatomi, and will open the door for the Sokaogon Chippewa Community to begin offering sports betting and other forms of event wagering at its existing Mole Lake Casino & Lodge and mobile wagering on other land within its reservation just in time for the Super Bowl and college bowl games.



“It is our shared interests that help make these negotiations so successful for the Tribe and the state,” said Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld. “We look forward to continuing our cooperative relationship with the Sokaogon Chippewa Community.”



DOA’s Office of Indian Gaming and Regulatory Compliance (OIGRC) currently conduct on-site audits of casino operations, and under the amended compact will have oversight to ensure regulatory compliance and the integrity of event wagering. OIGRC is the entity authorized under the state of Wisconsin/Tribal Compacts to ensure effective concurrent regulation by both the state and the Tribes of the Class III casino gaming operated by the 11 federally recognized Tribes in Wisconsin. This includes on-site audits of casino operations for compliance with internal control standards, audits of gaming financial data, and investigation of vendors conducting gaming-related business with Wisconsin Tribal gaming operations.