International Credit Union Day Thursday, October 20

ICU Day highlights the many ways that credit unions across the world help members improve their financial health and well-being.

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

On October 20, 2022, CoVantage Credit Union will join over 56,000 credit unions around the world to celebrate International Credit Union (ICU) Day®. The theme of ICU Day 2022 is “Empower Your Financial Future with a Credit Union.” To celebrate, CoVantage will be offering refreshments at all branches on Thursday, October 20. Members and non-members are invited to visit any CoVantage location and celebrate this day.

Credit unions were built on the principle of “people helping people.” We’ve seen that philosophy in action for more than 100 years, with credit unions providing access to affordable financial products and striving to meet the needs of underserved communities.

The trust that members have placed in CoVantage has helped them be recognized as an award-winning cooperative for living its mission and doing well. In July, CoVantage was named the best in-state credit union in Wisconsin and ranked the best credit union in the nation out of over 5,000 credit unions. Every year, Forbes surveys thousands of credit union members throughout the country; scoring was based on a variety of questions focused on overall satisfaction, trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services, customer service, and financial advice.

“Because this rating is a direct result of our members’ feedback, it is extra special,” said Charlie Zanayed, CoVantage Credit Union President/CEO. “Thank you, to our member-owners, for continuing to rely on CoVantage Credit Union to meet your financial needs. We are grateful for your support!”

Contacts: Kaitlin Racine, Marketing Communications Specialist

715-627-4336 ext. 2282, [email protected]