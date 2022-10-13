Langlade Co and City of Antigo POLICE REPORTS

Antigo Crime Stoppers Tip of the Week: Times are changing, we need to be constantly alert and aware of our surroundings.

City of Antigo

Wednesday, October 5th

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at an address on Neva Road.

Thursday, October 6th

An officer responded to a callers request to properly dispose of paraphernalia located near an area business on Superior Street.

The department took a call about a suspicious person. Caller claims that a male asked them to buy drugs near the 700 block of Superior Street.

Officers responded to a report of a burglary at an address on 4th Avenue. The female caller told officers that two night earlier, a subject came into her apartment via the balcony. The incident was witnessed by a neighbor.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct from Langlade Hospital. The caller told officers that a patient was a little excited and came in screaming. They refused medical services, but would not leave. The subject stated that they were in a lot of pain. The subject left prior to the officer’s arrival. The patient had been upset that they were going to be seen at the walk-in clinic and not the emergency room.

A male subject came to the Safety Building to report disorderly conduct at an area business on Superior Street. The male told officers that he had been assaulted. The assaulting subject then took office in a gray truck going north on Superior Street and then turning north on 1st Avenue.

Friday, October 7th

An intoxicated driver was taken into custody near Badger Ave.

Saturday, October 8th

An intoxicated driver was taken into custody for OWI 2nd after a traffic stop near Neva Road and Mendlik Ave.

Officers received a call from a female reporting identity theft or fraud. The caller told officers that a loan had been taken out online on 4/5/2019 in a male’s name and had been e-signed. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department had told her to call the Antigo Police Department as the online application defaulted to the Antigo business.

Officers responded to a caller who stated they had a fake $100 bill at the bank.

A subject on felony probation was taken into custody for obstructions after a traffic stop near Edison Street and 2nd Ave.

Officers took a call that stated caller had heard gunshots for the last few nights near 10th Ave.

A male subject was taken into custody at the Safety Building on an outstanding Department of Corrections warrant.

Sunday, October 9th

Officers received a report of criminal damage from an area business on Hwy. 64. A truck that had been parked at the business the night before had damage near the driver’s side door handle. The business was going to check their cameras.

Officers responded to a report of criminal damage at an address on Field Street. The caller told offices that the girl’s bathroom had been damaged by a group of subjects a few minutes prior to the call.

Officers received a report of retail theft from an area business on Hwy. 64. The caller told officers that a female subject left without paying for some merchandise. The subject then left in a vehicle with multiple other subjects going east on Hwy. 64.

Officers responded to a report of a retail theft in progress at an area business on Hwy. 64. Officers stopped the vehicle. Two subjects were taken into custody. One subject was arrested for resisting/obstruction, outstanding warrants and bail jumping. A second subject was arrested for resisting/obstruction, 2nd offense, retail theft and an outstanding warrant.

Monday, October 10th

Officers executed a warrant attempt at an address on Clermont Street. A subject was taken into custody.

Tuesday, October 11th

A bike was taken to the impound. The bike was found in a residence back yard near 8th Ave.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, October 5th

Officers responded to an accident with injuries call. A vehicle had ran into a house and needs an extraction off State Road 45.

Friday, October 7th

A person entered the lobby on Pine St stating they wanted to turn themselves in for being a terrorist.

Officers responded to a report of an accident on Hwy. 45.

Saturday, October 8th

An intoxicated driver was taken into custody at a traffic stop near State Road 47 and Trout Road.

A caller requested an officer check the field on Antigo Street, stating that there might be Ostriches. The responding officer was unable to locate any.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Cty. Rd. K and Clear Lake Road for a 4-wheeler rollover. The caller told officers that a female subject was lying in the road. They also said that the subjects are refusing EMS. Everyone was gone upon the officer’s arrival.

Officers assisted with a fire call at an address on Preboske Road. There was a fire in the chimney. Everyone got out of the house. The fire was put out.

Sunday, October 9th

A theft report was filed about missing items from a hunting lodge off State Road 64. Items missing include a chainsaw, and old 22 semi auto rifle, and a crossbow and case.

Officers stopped a vehicle at North Avenue and N. Langlade Road. The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

Officers responded to a report of a theft. The caller told officers that sometime the night before, 500 fish had been stolen. The plug had been pulled, draining the pond, possibly into a truck.

Monday, October 10th

Dispatch took a call involving a garbage complaint. Caller stated that there were multiple tires dumped in the ditch line near Hillside Road.

Tuesday, October 11th

A caller reported a garbage complaint, stating someone had dumped a TV, old tires and an old couch on his property located near County Road AA.

Departments responded to a fire call on State Road 64. The report stated grass and trees on fire less than 100 yards from the house.