MATTOON HISTORICAL SOCIETY RECEIVES $400 FROM THE ABBYBANK FOUNDATION

By Natasha Winkler
October 13, 2022
The AbbyBank Foundation, Inc. is pleased to announce the donation of $400 to Mattoon Historical Society, in Mattoon.

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

Picture (left to right): Tracy Engman, AVP/Cash Management Specialist for AbbyBank and Mike White, President of the Mattoon Historical Society

This donation will fund a new air conditioner for the building. In the end, this will help preserve the historical artifacts that are in the building.

The AbbyBank Foundation was formed in 1986 as a private charitable foundation of AbbyBank, which has contributed over $1,562,300 to the foundation. Since 1986, the foundation has made donations to Abbotsford, Appleton, Gresham, Medford, Shawano, Wausau, Weston, and neighboring area organizations totaling over $1,179,571.37.

For more information regarding AbbyBank and its charitable foundation, visit their website at www.abbybank.com, call 715-223-2345 or stop at one of our locations in Abbotsford, Appleton, Gresham, Medford, Shawano, Wausau or Weston locations.

