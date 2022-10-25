PRESS RELEASE -UPDATE TO MISSING PERSON

Antigo Times

By Natasha Winkler
October 25, 2022
 FROM LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

We are saddened to report that during the evening hours of 10-24-22 the body of a male subject reported missing to our office on 10-01-22 was located deceased in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake, Town of Ainsworth, Langlade County. The subject was identified as Adam Krause, age 58, of Sheboygan. Foul play is not believed to be a factor. 

Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Krause’s family and friends at this time. The Langlade County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all who have assisted in the ongoing recovery efforts since Mr. Krause had been reported missing.

