PUBLISHER’S LETTER

A Hand Up For Local Business – And Local Media

Dear Reader,

During the last Wisconsin legislative session, our state lawmakers considered passing Amendment 1 to Assembly Bill 762 which would have created an income and franchise credit for businesses that purchase advertising in local media outlets. Had this bill become law, it would have boosted small businesses by helping them pay for advertising to market their products.

This bill would have also boosted local media such as this publication’s weekly print edition newspaper and daily online reporting via website, which are heavily invested in bringing the hyperlocal news to you every week and have been doing so for many decades.

The bill is going to be re-introduced next year. We will keep you updated on its progress, with an eye to all working together to contact legislators and push it across the finish line.

Thanks in advance for your support… because you and a vibrant community matter.

Patrick J. Wood

Publisher

Author of “Dear Reader” and “Tapestry of Love and Loss”