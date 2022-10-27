Publisher’s Letter

On Politicians and Fear, Devoid of Bravery

Dear Reader,

To quote Pericles “…those who can most truly be accounted brave are those who best know the meaning of what is set in life and what is terrible, and then go out, undeterred, to meet what is to come.”

Our politicians these days seem to be afraid. Maybe they should be since with responsibility comes accountability. Many seem to be more interested in their own ambitions and personal financial investments (that conflict with committees they serve on) than actually serving the needs of the people they are supposed to represent.

In the past number of years we have been witness to a pool of non visionary and divisive politicians we have thoughtlessly allowed to come into power.

Yes, there are crazy-town issues flooding out of the extremes in both parties. These need to be neutralized by a rational, civil, common-sensical middle ground for our Country to move forward. We need to force those who represent us to mean what they say without lying or cheating or threatening or bullying – and hold them accountable or terminate their addiction for power in office.

Up until now, we have innocently been witness to all of this dangerous and unnecessary drama that has cost Americans much in terms of resources, focus, psychic energy and even lives. As a result, our senses are heightened and we are aware of how high the stakes are regarding this next election. We need to do our civic duty and honor that comes with a free society and vote. Our vote should be to put people of good character and integrity in office who will represent us and our Country with a sense of grace and nobility.

Those on the fringes caring mostly for their own welfare with little regard to the common man and woman, need to go. Vote them out while your vote still counts.

And for God’s sake, if you are a politician and you lose, have the class to congratulate the winner and go on your way. Graciously accept the will of the American people — even if they didn’t choose you.

Patrick J. Wood

Publisher

Author of “Dear Reader” and “Tapestry of Love and Loss”