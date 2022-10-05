The Senior Center of Langlade County located at 904 5th Avenue in Antigo is inviting the public to a Scams and Fraud presentation October 18 at 1:00 p.m.

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

Jeff Kersten will be presenting information directed specifically to seniors. The Senior Center is hosting this event as a public service to the community and is open to all individuals aged 50 and over. You do not need to be a member of the Center to attend.

Jeff Kersten is the Agency Liaison for the Bureau of Consumer Protection within the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. As the Agency Liaison, Jeff travels around the state to educate the public, businesses and law enforcement on privacy protection, data security, identity theft, and other areas of consumer protection. Jeff has over 12 years of experience as a police officer and is a prior Consumer Protection Investigator for the Bureau of Consumer Protection.

Jeff will discuss the details of common scams that target seniors, the warning signs of a scam, and what to do if you or someone you know falls victim to a scam or fraud. Helpful factsheets from The Bureau of Consumer Protection will be available. As Wisconsin’s lead agency for consumer protection, the Bureau of Consumer Protection at the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection provides information and education, mediates complaints, investigates cases, and takes enforcement actions to fight fraudulent and deceptive practices that harm consumers and honest businesses.

As an added convenience, prior to the presentation, Donna Wiergert from the Langlade County Health Department is offering flu shots from 11am to 1pm. There is no charge for the flu shots and they will be available while supplies last. Your immunization information will be entered in the state system your doctor uses.

Plan to attend this important presentation. Reservations are appreciated but not required. The phone number at the Center is 715-350-4388. Come and bring a friend.