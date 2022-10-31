Senior Center November Activities

The Senior Center of Langlade County at 904 5th Avenue is announcing their activities for November.

Amanda Trieloff, DPT, Astym Cert, LSVT-BIG, a balance and fall prevention specialist will be conducting a two-part seminar on “How to Fight and Roll with Gravity”. Tuesday November 1, 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.She will be teaching you how to improve your steadiness, and modify your home and surroundings to prevent falling. Part-one on Tuesday, November 1 will address information on controlling your balance, how to prevent falls and tips to “fall proof” your home beyond removing rugs and clutter. Part-two on Friday, November 4, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. will address how to fall and what to do if you fall. This is a free event and is open to the public. Call the center at 715-350-4388 to register. Space is limited to 40 participants.

Friday, November 11 the center will be hosting a Veterans Day service to honor all veterans. We will be serving a lunch at 11:30 provided by the VFW Auxiliary. The program begins at 12:30 p.m. and is sponsored by Strasser-Roller Funeral Home. Our guest speaker is Randy Adair from Veterans Administration Services. The American Flag will be carried by USAF SM/Sgt. (Ret) AnnMarie McIntyre, a member of the Center. There will be a flag folding ceremony and a Missing Man Table with explanations of their significance. Members of the Antigo High School Band will be present to play the National Anthem, Taps and the ArmedForces Medley. This is presented as a community service and the public is urged to attend to demonstrate our appreciation to those who have served in our armed forces. Music by Stone Soup will follow the presentation.

The exercise program for our members continues on Mondays and Thursdays at 10:00 a.m. The sessions are led by physical therapist, Amanda Trieloff. There is a $3.00 fee for each session you attend. Pre-registration is preferred but not required.

Line Dancing is a weekly event on Mondays at 1:00 p.m. No pre-registration is required.

The November1movie is “Sleepless in Seattle” a 1993 American romantic comedy-drama film directed by Nora Ephron, starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan, the film follows a journalist (Ryan) who, despite being newly engaged, becomes enamored with a recently widowed architect (Hanks), when the latter’s son calls into a talk radio program requesting a new partner for his grieving father.We will be serving popcorn and lemonade. The movie will start at 1:45 after the “How to Fight and Roll with Gravity” presentation.

Bunco is Wednesday, November 9 at 10:00 a.m. You do not need to pre-register for this activity. The fee is $2.00 and all prize money is given out the same day.

The Bean Bag Tournament continues the second and fourth Tuesdays, 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Bean Bag practice time is 3:00 p.m. on Mondays with games on November 8 and 22. Fee for the tournament is $3.00 per person. Cash prizes will be paid out the same day for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. The tournament is open to all members. Teams will be formed by a random draw. This event is limited to 24 players.

Donnaa Wiergert RN, BSN Public Health Nurse from the Langlade County Health Department will be at the Center with our blood pressure and health education program Wednesday,November 9,noon to 1:00 p.m. She has a lot of health information and handouts for everyone. The display table will feature information in recognition of American Diabetes month and COPD Awareness’ month.

The Stroke Support Group meets at the Center Friday, November 11 at 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to our Veterans Day presentation.

Our day trip on November 17 to Kiel, WI to hear the touring “Branson on the Road” for their 2:00 p.m. Christmas program is closed for new registration. For members going on this trip the bus departs at 9:30 a.m. from the parking lot across the street from the Center and returns approximately at 7:30 p.m.

Stone Soup is playing at the Center the first three Fridays of the month.

The Center will be closed Thursday and Friday November 24 and 25 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

December 1,1:00 p.m. we will be having a workshop in wreath making with Rachelle and Wendy. Cost is $15.00 per person for supplies and is limited to 20 participants. Sign up at the Center and pay at the door.

We continue our regular scheduled activities; coffee and conversation, Mah Jong, knitting & crocheting, Bingo, cards and games, and music. We are always interested in suggestions for activities you would like to do or speakers you would like to hear. We are open 9:00 to 3:00 Monday – Friday. Pick up a calendar at the Center. Membership dues are $10:00 per year and veterans are free for life.