EducationLocal
Unified School District of Antigo Policy Committee Meeting Agenda for 10/17/22

By Antigo Times
October 17, 2022
UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT OF ANTIGO
MONDAY, OCTOBER, 17, 2022, 6:00 PM
ANTIGO HIGH SCHOOL MEDIA TECH ROOM 210-4
1900 TENTH AVENUE ENTER THROUGH DOOR 26
ANTIGO, WI 54409
It is anticipated that a quorum of School Board members may be present at this committee meeting. However, no board meeting will be convened and no board action will be taken.

1. Meeting Opening

A. Call Meeting to Order

B. Pledge of Allegiance

C. Roll Call

D. Public Comment

2. New Business

A. School Forest Public Use Policy

B. po3340 Grievance Procedure Revision

C. po3130 Assignment and Transfer Revision

D. po3120 Employment of Professional Staff Revision

3. Adjourn

