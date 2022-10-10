Unified School District of Antigo Pupil Services/Special Education Committee Meeting Agenda for 10/10/22

Antigo Times

EducationUnified School District of Antigo Pupil Services/Special Education Committee Meeting Agenda for 10/10/22

By Antigo Times
October 10, 2022
UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT OF ANTIGO
MONDAY, OCTOBER 10, 2022, 7:30 PM
ANTIGO HIGH SCHOOL MEDIA TECH ROOM 210-4
1900 TENTH AVENUE ENTER THROUGH DOOR 26
ANTIGO, WI 54409
It is anticipated that a quorum of School Board members may be present at this committee meeting. However, no board meeting will be convened and no board action will be taken.

1. Meeting Opening

A. Call Meeting to Order

B. Pledge of Allegiance

C. Roll Call

D. Public Comment

2. New Business

A. Biennial Budget Discussion

B. Special Education Transition Update

C. Child Count Update

D. Get Kids Ahead Grant Update

E. Behavior Survey Update

3. Adjourn

A. Next Pupil Services/Special Education Committee Meeting: Monday, November 14, 2022

