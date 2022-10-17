WisDOT North Central Region Road Construction Update

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) North Central Region provides interstate and state highway construction updates for the following counties in north central Wisconsin: Adams, Green Lake, Florence, Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marquette, Menominee, Oneida, Portage, Price, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara and Wood counties.

Construction schedules may fluctuate pending weather conditions and crew availability.

This update can be found at: https://projects.511wi.gov/weeklyupdates-nc/

Forest County

Highway: WIS 32

Location: Crandon north to Railroad Avenue in the town of Argonne

Schedule: July 11 to late October

Project Description: Crews will remove a portion of the existing asphalt pavement, place new asphalt, replace culverts and guardrail, and install new pavement markings.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will complete finishing work.

Traffic impacts: None.

Highway: WIS 32

Location: Oconto County line to County C in the town of Wabeno

Schedule: July 25 to October 2022

Project Description:

In the rural areas north and south of Carter:

Crews will remove a portion of the existing asphalt and overlay the highway with new asphalt; pave the shoulders from Old WIS 32 to Industrial Park Road to better accommodate bicycle and pedestrian users; replace culverts and repair culvert ends; and install centerline rumble strips.

In the Carter urban area:

Crews will replace the asphalt; remove the parking lane and narrow the road to a standard 36-foot width from curb to curb; replace curb and gutter; and make storm sewer repairs, including replacing a storm sewer outfall near Ferry Ranch Lane with ditch cleaning.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will continue restoration and complete finishing work.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect lane closures controlled by flagging.

Forest and Oneida counties

Highway: WIS 32

Location: Crandon to Three Lakes

Schedule: July 20 to late October; work at Julia Creek is expected to take place in May 2023

Project Description: Crews will replace seven culverts in Forest County and two in Oneida County. Crews will place one new culvert in Oneida County, clear ditches and replace guardrail.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will work on the culvert 0.25 mile south of Pine Creek.

Traffic impacts: WIS 32 is closed at Pine Creek in the town of Hiles. The posted detour is US 8 and US 45. Motorists can expect lane closures controlled by temporary signals.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis32threelakes/

Iron County

Highway: US 51

Location: County C to Iron Street

Schedule: June 10 to October 2022

Project description: Crews will resurface US 51 and replace culvert pipes from County C to Iron Street in Hurley.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be paving and installing pavement markings, shoulder gravel and rumble strips.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect lane closures controlled by flagging.

Lincoln and Oneida counties

Highway: US 8

Location: Scott Creek and Little Somo River northwest of Tomahawk

Schedule: Aug. 22, 2022, to August 2023

Project description: The project will replace culverts at Scott Creek and the Little Somo River bridge, pave the highway over work sites and replace guardrail.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will continue to excavate and form the culvert.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect lane closures controlled by temporary signals. A 12-foot maximum lane width is in place.

Marathon County

Highway: WIS 153

Location: WIS 107 to Rangeline Road in Mosinee

Schedule: Aug. 15 to May 2023

Project description: Crews will remove a portion of the existing pavement, place new asphalt pavement and replace nine culverts, curb and gutter. Milling and paving operations are scheduled for May 2023.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will replace curb and gutter at WIS 153 and County O.

Traffic impacts: None.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis153marathon/

Highway: WIS 97

Location: Northridge Street in Marshfield to Reflection Street in Stratford

Schedule: Aug. 1 to November 2022

Project description: Crews will remove a portion of the existing pavement and place new asphalt pavement, make repairs to the bridge over the Little Eau Pleine River, pave the shoulders and replace culverts and cattle passes with new culverts and guardrail. Crews will modify intersections to aid in reducing crashes.

County AAA/North Galvin Avenue: Widen the intersection to add median left-turn and right-turn lanes.

Staadt Avenue: Widen the intersection to add median left-turn lanes.

County C East: Widen the T-intersection to allow for the addition of a southbound median left-turn lane.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will finish making deck repairs on the bridge near County T and grading the intersection and begin restoration at County AAA/Galvin Avenue and County C. They also will work on paving and installing curb and gutter.

Traffic impacts: WIS 97 will remain open to traffic, but motorists can expect lane closures controlled by flaggers. One lane of traffic controlled by temporary signals will be open during the work on the bridge over the Little Eau Pleine River. Drake Avenue will be closed while the temporary traffic signals are in operation for the work on the structure.

Highway: WIS 34

Location: County DB/Old 51 Road

Schedule: Aug. 8 to November 2022

Project description: Crews willconstruct a roundabout at the intersection and place new pavement markings and signage.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be paving and placing gravel.

Traffic impacts: WIS 34 is open to traffic, but motorists will encounter daytime shoulder closures and flagging. A 12-foot maximum lane width is in place. Old US 51 northbound and County DB from WIS 34 are closed without a posted detour. County DB is accessible for WIS 34 northbound traffic movements.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis34db/

Highway: I-39

Location: Portage County line to Maple Ridge Road

Schedule: Aug. 22 to November 2022

Project description: Crews will be resurfacing I-39 northbound and the northbound WIS 34 and WIS 153 ramps with two inches of new asphalt pavement, replacing pavement at the I-39 northbound/WIS 34 ramp intersection with six and a half inches of new asphalt, replacing guardrails, performing culvert and drainage maintenance, and replacing select permanent signs.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will install pavement markings, grade, pave, place gravel and install fence.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect lane closures on both the north- and southbound I-39 from 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17 to noon Friday, Oct. 21.

The northbound WIS 34 off-ramp is closed until approximately Oct. 21, and traffic is being detoured via northbound I-39 to WIS 153, WIS 153 to southbound I-39 and southbound I-39 to WIS 34.

Balsam Road also is closed at the WIS 34 northbound on- and off-ramps until approximately Oct. 21. Northbound WIS 34 traffic is being maintained on the northbound I-39 on-ramp.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/i39poco2/

Highway: US 51

Location: County U bridge on US 51

Schedule: Aug. 22 to early November 2022

Project description: Crews will remove part of the existing bridge deck carrying the eastbound lanes of County U over southbound US 51, replace four damaged bridge girders and make minor repairs to several others and replace the affected bridge deck.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will place guardrail and pave shoulder patches.

Traffic impacts: During construction, north- and southbound US 51 will remain open to traffic, but motorists might encounter periodic single-lane closures.

Southbound US 51 will be reduced to one lane beginning at 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17 to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21.

The on-ramp from County K to southbound US 51 will be closed and detoured via Business 51 and County U.

Eastbound County U will be closed during construction and detoured via southbound US 51, Bridge Street and northbound US 51.

The southbound US 51 right shoulder at County U will be closed during construction.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us51countyu/schedule/

Marquette County

Highway: I-39

Location: Columbia County line to Waushara County line

Schedule: June 20, 2022 to June 2023

Project description: Crews will remove the existing pavement on I-39 and its interchange ramps, place new asphalt and replace culverts, inlets and guardrail.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will pave, install pavement markings, remove pavement, place guardrail and gravel the shoulders.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect single-lane and shoulder closures throughout the project as construction requires while crews repave the northbound lanes from 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.

Northbound traffic is switched to the southbound lane between the County CX bridge and the County D overpass. I-39 traffic is counter-directional in this area.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/i39mqt/

Oneida County

Highway: US 45

Location: WIS 32 to Vilas County line

Schedule: July 5 tomid-October

Project description: Crews will resurface the highway, install centerline rumble strips, repair and replace existing storm sewer at spot locations, replace culvert pipes, curb and gutter and upgrade pedestrian curb ramps.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will complete finishing work.

Traffic impacts: None.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us45oneida/schedule/

Highway: WIS 47

Location: Kildeer Road to Vilas County line

Schedule: July 21 to mid-October

Project description: Crews will remove a portion of the existing asphalt pavement from the driving lanes, parking lanes and paved shoulders, and place new asphalt; replace and line deficient culvert pipes; replace deteriorated curb and gutter segments in Lake Tomahawk and Woodruff; reconstruct deteriorated storm sewer manholes and inlets; replace deficient guardrail; reconstruct curb ramps at intersections in Lake Tomahawk and Woodruff to meet Americans With Disabilities Act standards to the maximum extent practical; install centerline rumble strips to enhance safety along rural segment; replace existing thermoplastic snowmobile trail crossings; and install new pavement markings.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will pave, shoulder, install rumble strips and landscape.

Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter shoulder closures controlled by flagging.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis47/

Highway: US 8

Location: County P to US 45 north in Monico

Schedule: Aug. 15 to Nov. 15

Project description: Crews will remove a portion of the existing asphalt and place new asphalt pavement. Additional work will include replacement of culverts as needed, guardrail and thermoplastic snowmobile crossings.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will mill, pave, install erosion control and place guardrail and gravel.

Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter single-lane closures and uneven lanes.

Portage County

Highway: I-39/US 10/WIS 66

Location: US 10 bridge over I-39, southbound I-39 ramp to Wildwood Drive, Country Club Drive intersection, Stevens Point

Schedule: April 4, 2022, to May 2023

Project description: Crews will replace the bridge deck on the US 10/WIS 66 bridge over I-39. Bridge work includes relocating the sidewalk to the median area and adding concrete barrier walls to protect the median walkway area.

Anticipated work scheduled:

US 10:

o Crews will install traffic signals and lighting at the north- and southbound ramp intersections.

o Crews will pour curb and gutter and pave the southbound off-ramp on I-39 and eastbound US 10.

o Crews will continue restoration work on the eastbound US 10 bridge.

Maple Bluff Road/Old Hwy 18 Intersection

Crews will remove debris, work on storm sewer and grade.

Traffic impacts:

Pedestrian traffic: Sidewalk is routed around the reconstruction of eastbound US 10 using the median side of westbound US 10/WIS 66 from southbound I-39 on-ramp to Old WIS 18.

Motorists can expect: Westbound left lane closure on WIS 66 from Country Club Drive to the west 0.5 mile from 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10 to noon Thursday, Nov. 10. I-39 northbound lane closure for bridge deck pour.



The following are closed to late October:

o I-39 northbound off-ramp to east US 10. The signed detour route is I-39 northbound to East WIS 66 to I-39 southbound.

o East- and westbound US 10 lane closures across the I-39 bridge. At least one lane is open in each direction.

o I-39 southbound off-ramp to West WIS 66. The signed detour route is I-39 southbound to County HH to I-39 northbound.

o West WIS 10 to I-39 southbound ramp. The signed detour route is I-39 northbound to east WIS 66 to I-39 southbound.

o East WIS 66 to I-39 northbound on-ramp. The signed detour route is I-39 southbound to County HH to I-39 northbound.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us10sp/

Highway: I-39

Location: Bridges over the railroad tracks and County B in Plover

Schedule: March 14 to Nov. 22

Project description: Crews will replacethe decks for the bridges at the I-39/Portage County B interchange in Plover and resurface the I-39 bridges over the railroad tracks just north of the interchange. The project includes replacing guardrail, repairing concrete pavement joints, replacing vehicle detection loops for traffic signals, repairing existing culverts and enhancing the existing over-height detection system for vehicles on the I-39 ramps or County B planning to pass under I-39.

Anticipated work scheduled:

I-39:

Crews will start to form the bridge deck on the southbound bridge over County B, prepare the deck on the southbound bridge over the railroad tracks and mill the approaches for both southbound bridges.

County B

Crews will install guardrail.

Traffic impacts:

I-39 All lanes of southbound I-39 will be closed approximately 0.5 mile north and south of the I-39 and County B interchange. Southbound traffic will be shifted to the inside lane of northbound I-39. North- and southbound traffic will be bidirectional on northbound I-39. The speed limit will be reduced to 55 mph during bidirectional traffic.



o Motorists should be prepared for delays and watch for slow or stopped traffic.

County B

o Motorists can expect east- and westbound lane closures on County B approximately 1,200 feet on each side of I-39. One lane of traffic will remain open in each direction.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/i39countyb/

Highway: I-39

Location: Waushara County Line to Birch Drive

Schedule: Aug. 1 to late October

Project description: Crews will remove a portion of the existing pavement and place new asphalt pavement, replace or repair culvert pipes and upgrade guardrail to meet current standards.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will place gravel on the outside shoulder and install guardrail, rumble strips and pavement markings.

Traffic impacts: Southbound I-39 will remain open to traffic, but motorists can expect single-lane closures with a reduced speed limit of 55 mph and a maximum lane width of 12 feet.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/i39sbpoco/

Highway: Business 51 (Post Road)

Location: Springville Drive to Tommy’s Turnpike

Schedule: April 11 to November

Project description: Crews will reconstruct the roadway with new concrete pavement, new storm sewer, sanitary sewer and water mains and make the following surface improvements: turn lanes, raised medians, urban shoulders, sidewalk and streetlights.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will grade, install curb and gutter and pave.

Traffic impacts:

Southbound traffic is shifted to the west side of the roadway on the southbound outside lane, and northbound traffic will be shifted to the east side of the roadway on the northbound outside lane.

The medians are closed and access to side roads, businesses and homes will have right-in and right-out turn movements only when both north- and southbound traffic is shifted to the outside lanes.

North- and southbound Business 51 is reduced to a single lane in each direction from Plover Springs Drive to Tommy’s Turnpike.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/business51/

Price County

Highway: WIS 13 and US 8

Location: WIS 13 at the North Fork Flambeau River bridge, Park Falls; South Fork Flambeau River bridge, Fifield; and Elk River bridge, Phillips; and US 8 at the railroad bridge, town of Prentice

Schedule: May 12, 2022 to June 2023

Project description: Crews will resurface the bridges and replace curb, gutter and sidewalk.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will complete finishing work.

Traffic impacts: None.

Highway: WIS 13

Location: Taylor County line to County A North

Schedule: Sept. 15 to Nov. 22

Project description: Crews will remove a portion of the existing pavement and place new asphalt, replace two culverts, adjust guardrail and place new pavement markings.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will mill and pave.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect lane closures controlled by flagging operations.

Waushara County

Highway: SouthboundI-39

Location: Cottonville Avenue to County O between Coloma and Plainfield

Schedule: April 18 to Oct. 31

Project description: Crews will remove existing asphalt pavement and place new asphalt pavement. Additional work will include updating the guardrail, placing shoulder gravel, adding shoulder rumble strips and placing new pavement marking.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will place gravel and asphalt and landscape.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect lane closures with a reduced speed limit of 55 mph.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/i39wausharaco/

Wood County

Highway: WIS 173

Location: County G north to WIS 73

Schedule: July 11 to Oct. 17

Project description: Crews will remove the top two inches of asphalt pavement and replace it with two inches of new asphalt. Sidewalk curb ramps and the four-track railroad crossings between Garrison and Patton avenues also will be replaced.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will complete finishing work.

Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter construction traffic for finishing work.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis173countygto73/

Highway: WIS 73

Location: WIS 13 to Church Avenue east of Nekoosa

Schedule: Aug. 22 to October 2022

Project description: The project will resurface the pavement from WIS 13 to Church Avenue, mill and overlay the shoulder from Church Avenue to the Wisconsin River, replace two box culverts and make spot curb repair.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will complete finishing work.

Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter shoulder closures.

For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin’s North Central region:

· Follow us on Twitter: @WisDOTNorthCent

· View traffic cameras, lane closures and more at www.511wi.gov