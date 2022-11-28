2022 Community Wishlists
ANTIGO/LANGLADE AREA
Antigo Area Food Pantry
2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo
Fresh Produce (fruits & vegetables)
Canned Foods:
Peanut butter
Tuna (in water)
Chili beans
Diced, stewed, or chopped tomatoes
Diced, stewed, or chopped tomatoes, no salt
Tomato or spaghetti sauce
Oatmeal/Oats
Dried peas
Navy beans
Lentils
Pinto beans
Black beans
White rice
Brown rice
Broth (low/no sodium or MSG) – Chicken, Vegetable, or Beef
Cream of mushroom soup (fat free or low sodium)
Tomato soup (fat free or low sodium)
Spaghetti (whole grain as first ingredient)
Elbow macaroni (whole grain as first ingredient)
Paper Products:
Toilet paper
Facial tissues
Feminine products
Paper towels
Personal Care Items:
Bar soap
Body Wash
Dish soap
Deodorant
Shampoo
Feminine products
Cleaning Products
A full wish list is available on Amazon.com. Click, add to your cart, and ship directly to the pantry.
Financial donations are especially helpful as we can purchase the most needed and most nutritious items for our clients. The Antigo Community Food Pantry, Inc. is a 501c3 non-profit organization. All donations are tax-deductible.
We are a Thrivent Choice organization and also have an AmazonSmile account.
We are set up to accept donations into a Brokerage Account and Endowment Fund with Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. (730 5th Avenue, Antigo, WI)
We do appreciate and accept both monetary and food donations during our food distribution times: Wednesdays from 11am-1pm and Fridays from 1-3pm. Volunteers are also generally on site Tuesday-Friday mornings and accept donations when on site. You can also call or e-mail to make donation arrangements. Checks can be mailed to: ACFP, P.O. Box 194, Antigo, WI 54409
Please contact us for further information – [email protected] or (715) 623-1103.
Antigo Clothes Closet
Church of the Nazarene
230 Elm St., Antigo
(715) 610-9315, [email protected]
https://www.facebook.com/Coveredinkindness/
The Clothes Closet is dedicated to assisting individuals and families in our community by providing bedding, clothing, shoes and outerwear in good repair donated by our community. All clothing, bedding, coats, towels, shoes, boots, belts, scarves, gloves and etc are FREE to those who need them.
We accept Clean and in Good Repair clothing, bedding, coats, towels, shoes, boots, belts, scarves, and gloves. Our donation window is open 24/7. There is a shed behind the church with a window on the north side that swings open to drop donations in. The best size bags to use for donations is 13 gallon kitchen garbage bags or smaller. These make it easier to fit into the window.
Cold weather is upon us and the following is what is needed the most.
Warm Clothing adult and children: especially children & men’s sizes
Boots
Hats, Mittens and gloves
Blankets
Shoes
Socks
We also accept soaps, lotion and shampoo
Monetary donations are also acceptable. This helps with buying clothing racks, hangers, tubs for storing clothing just to mention a few.
We accept summer clothing and store it until summer arrives.
Our clients are grateful for the items that are donated and how good the condition of the items are. Antigo is a very giving community and cares about everyone. Thank you to all who support us.
Antigo Clothes Closet
We serve God by serving others
AVAIL Inc. 715-623-5177
AVAIL is working with CoVantage Cares Giving Tuesday. If someone chooses to donate to AVAIL through CoVantage Cares they will match the donation. Find out more at covantagecu.org/givingtuesday or by calling AVAIL
(**denotes high need)
Items for New Beginnings
Silverware
Small Appliances
Cooking Utensils
Pots & Pans
Dish Sets
Glasses/Cups
Sheet Sets
Laundry Baskets
Christmas Gifts
New Toys
Lotion
Body Spray
Makeup Sets
Male Gift Sets
Female Gift Sets
Gift Cards
Any new items for adults or children for holiday gifts
Shelter Immediate Needs
Food for Shelter Residents
Baby Wipes
Batteries (all sizes)
**Hairbrushes/ combs/ Hair ties
Baby Bottles
Sippy Cups
He Laundry Detergent
Food Storage Containers
Long Term Shelter Needs
Paper Products
Storage Freezer Bags/Plastic Wrap
Garbage Bags (Large and Kitchen)
Pillows
Shampoo/Conditioner
Laundry Soap (he)
Storage Totes
Toilet Paper
Deodorizer Spray
Dish Soap
Household Cleaners
Hand Soap
Laundry Baskets
Wash clothes/Towels
Miscellaneous Items
Gas Cards
Wal-Mart Cards
Visa Cards
First Aid Supplies
**New Socks
X-box 360 Games (family friendly)
**Nail clippers & Tweezers
Movie Passes
Aquatic Center Passes
Yoga Pants (various sizes)
Men’s Sweatpants
Undergarments
AVAIL continues to accept gently used items for our clients needs. If you have items you would like to donate, please call our office at: 715-623-5177
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northwoods
715-627-1389
Kitchen
Cookware
Microwave
Dishes
Utensils
Disposable paper plates, paper cups, and utensils
Plastic bags, napkins, foil, etc.
Hot Pads /Oven Mits
Games
Don’t Break the Ice
Puzzles
Simon
Bop It
Game Room
Pool Sticks
Billiards Chalk
Ping Pong Balls
Corn Hole Set (Bags)
Teen Center
Comfy Chairs
Wii Gaming System
Wii Remotes (2)
Xbox Remotes (2)
Nintendo Switch Remotes
Video games (“E” rated only; Wii, Xbox, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch)
Rechargeable Batteries AA
Gym & Fitness
Kick Balls
Dodge Balls
Footballs
Whiffle Balls
Socks & Tennis Shoes of all sizes
Learning Center
Trivia Books
Small prizes for Power Hour
Wireless Mice
Barnes & Noble Gift Cards
Notebooks
Handheld Pencil Sharpeners
Backpacks
Board Games
Building Supplies
33 Gallon Garbage Bags
55 Gallon Garbage Bags
13 gallon Garbage bags
Clorox Wipes
Windex
Multi-Purpose Cleaner
Paper Towel
Toilet Paper
Lysol Spray
Office Supplies
Copier paper (White and Colored)
Cardstock paper
Laminating Sheets (Thermal)
1 inch Binders
Binder Dividers
Post it notes
Art Supplies
Magic Markers
Washable Markers
Watercolor Paper
Sharpie Markers
Acrylic Paint Sets
Paint Brushes
White Construction Paper
White Cardstock
Various Colors of Pipe Cleaners
Beads
Beading Needles
Watercolor Paint
Modeling Clay
Elmer’s Glue School Size Bottles & Gallon Size
Side Walk Chalk
Outside
Sand Toys
Yard Games
Miscellaneous
Carpet Cleaner
First Aid Supplies
Folding tables & chairs
Couches
Christmas Tree
Kids clothes and shoes for all seasons
Board Members
Committee Members
A maintenance person
If you have an item not listed on here that you would like to donate, or if you are interested in making a donation of any of the above items, please call 715-627-1389.
Elcho Area Community Food Pantry
Open 2:30-4:30 Mondays and 4-6pm Wednesdays
11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Call (715) 275-5010 for more information.
Non-perishable food items
Toilet paper
Paper towel
Laundry detergent
Cash donations
Hope Life Resource Center
Meeting with clients at various locations in Antigo.
For more information, go to www.hopewi.org or call 715-843-4673
Receiving Blankets
Baby Bottles
Bottled water for ultrasound clients
Nursing Covers
Sleep Sacks
Deodorant
Gift cards to Target
Gift cards to Wal-Mart
Gift cards to Kwik Trip (gas only)
Gift cards to OfficeMax
Langlade County Humane Society
715-627-4333
CLEANING SUPPLIES:
Laundry Soap (unscented)
Bleach
Dryer Sheets (unscented)
Paper Towels
Kitchen Garbage Bags (13 gallon or larger)
Fold Top Storage Bags
Large Black Construction Bags (55 gallon or larger, very strong)
FOOD AND TREATS:
KMR (Kitten Milk Replacer)
Purina Kitten and/or Cat Chow (No Sprout or Special Kitty brands please)
Canned Pate’ Cat Food (No Sprout or Special Kitty brand please)
Purina Dry Dog Food
Science Diet Dog or Cat Wet Food
MISCELLANEOUS:
Toilet Paper
PetSafe Sidewalk Salt
Gas Gift Cards
Gift Cards from Menards, Fleet Farm and such
Items can also be purchased directly from Amazon for the shelter. Visit the Humane Society website for more information.
For Donations of Cash, Please Visit Our Monetary Donations Page. Also, consider contributing to our utility accounts at City Gas, Antigo Water & Sewer & Wi. Public Service.
Remember all donations are tax deductible and are for a great cause! Every little bit helps.
For more information, go to www.langladecountyhumanesociety.org
Raptor Education Group, Inc.
715-623-4015
N2160 W. Rollwood Rd., Antigo
Raptor Education Group, Inc. (R.E.G.I) is a 501(c) (3) non-profit corporation dedicated to the rehabilitation of native birds and public education of wildlife including conservation efforts.
R.E.G.I. does not receive any state or federal support. All funds for our work come from the public or corporate donations.
Please consider donating to help us continue our important work. Without your help we would be unable to offer care and medical help to the 800 plus patient that are admitted to R.E.G.I. annually.
There are many ways to help.
- Direct donation to REGI that allows us to put funds where they are most needed.
- Pay Pal donation
- Memorial
- Gift in the name of another for birthday, anniversary or other special day.
- Adopt-a-bird
- Bequest
- Not all donations are or have to be monetary.
REGI’s wish list is ever changing. We encourage you to view it regularly for new entries.
Some items are constant such as laundry detergent or wild bird seed and game bird mash to name a few as they are used often.
Donation of your time is also very valuable to us. We can put just about any talent to work here at REGI from construction, painting, handyman, yard work, leveling of land, tree planting and upkeep and even crocheting nests for our baby birds each spring. Fundraising is a big need for us as well. If planning and organizing events is something you enjoy please let us know.
No matter which method you chose, thank you for donating to Raptor Education Group, Inc. By doing so you are a part of our work; helping wild life become wild once more.
For more information on how to help, go to www.raptoreducationgroup.org.
The Giving Tree
For more information contact Katie Clay at 715-216-2834 or email: [email protected]
The Giving Tree provides Christmas gifts for families in need in Langlade County. Last year we helped 227 families totaling 667 children. This project would not be possible without community involvement and people like you. No child should go without a Christmas gift. Please take a tag and help a child in need.
How the Giving Tree works: 1. Take a tag from the tree. 2. Buy the gift that is on the tag. 3. Return the tag with the gift wrapped or unwrapped by Thursday, December 9rth (Gift pick up is Friday, December 10th).
The following is a list of Giving Tree locations:
Antigo Chamber of Commerce
Antigo Dental Clinic
Antigo Floral
Banner Bank
BMO Harris Bank
Brickner’s of Antigo
Calvary Lutheran Church
Cornerstone Chiropractic & Wellness
CoVantage Credit Union
Faith United Church of Christ
Fantastic Sam’s
Fleet Farm
Holy Family Catholic Church – Elcho
Lakeside Market
Langlade Hospital
Neve’s Furniture
Northcentral Technical College
Parsons of Antigo
Peace Lutheran Church
Robbins Floor – White Lake
Schroeder’s Gifts
Schulz Heating & Cooling
SS. Mary’s & Hyacinth Catholic Church
St. John’s Catholic Church
St. Wencel’s Catholic Church – Neva
Taco John’s
Tangles Salon
The Salon
Trio Hair Studio
United Methodist Church
Volm Companies
Wal-Mart
Waukesha Bearings Corp.
Waves of Change
Toy Drives by:
Menards
Fleet Farm
Other Ways to Give to The Giving Tree:
Donate a gift of your choice without taking a tag and drop it off at any Giving Tree location. There are also toy/gift drives at Menards and Fleet Farm.
If you shop on Amazon, go to Smile.Amazon.com, then choose Giving Tree of Langlade County as the charity you want to support. Amazon will then donate .5% of your purchases to The Giving Tree!
Want to shop without leaving home? Go to our Amazon Charity Wish List and purchase an item which will be shipped directly to The Giving Tree. To do this, go to Smile.Amazon.com, go to Accounts & Lists (upper right), choose AmazonSmile Charity Lists, and then search for Giving Tree of Langlade County to find our wish list.
If you don’t want to shop, make a monetary donation – checks should be made out to The Giving Tree. Contact Kate Clay at 715-216-2834 for the mailing address. The Giving Tree is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, so your donation is tax deductible.
Click the Donate button on our Facebook page to make a monetary donation anytime: however, if you do this on #Giving Tuesday, which is November 29, 2022, Facebook will match your donation!
White Lake Area Christian Food Pantry
For more information call 715-882-2781
The food pantry is open the 1st and 2nd Tuesday of the month from 9-11am. They are located at 638 Bissell St., White Lake. People are currently allowed to enter one at a time. Masks are optional. New individuals to the pantry must show identification and proof of residence in the White Lake school district.
Any Non-Perishable Food Items
Any hygiene items including:
Toothpaste
Tooth Brushes
Bath Soap
WITTENBERG/BIRNAMWOOD AREA
Toys for Tots
Central Wisconsin Electric Co-op
Area Kids Need Our Help!
Christmas is a time of joy, happiness, and goodwill. It is a time of giving and helping those who are less fortunate than us, especially children.
We are happy to once again partner with the U.S Marine Corps to help make area children’s Christmas a little brighter through the Toys for Tots program. We ask you to help us spread a little Christmas joy this holiday season by donating a toy.
Through the Toys for Tots program, toys are collected and distributed to local children in an effort to bring joy, happiness, and goodwill this Christmas season. It is a time of giving and helping those who are less fortunate, especially children.
Last year CWEC was able to provide toys to more than 1,100 area children. All indications are that toys will need to be collected for at least the same number of children this year. It is a daunting task to collect enough toys for that many children. You can help spread a little Christmas joy this holiday season by donating a new unwrapped toy. All of the toys collected are distributed locally.
To find the collection site nearest you, visit: www.cwecoop.com.
If you would like CWEC to do the shopping for you, you can make a check to Toys for Tots and mail it to: Central Wisconsin Electric Cooperative, PO Box 100, Rosholt, WI 54473. If you would like to make a donation online, go tohttp://iola-wi.toysfortots.org.
Best wishes for a joyful Christmas.
Toy Collection Sites-Final Toy Pick-Up Friday, December 2, 2022
2022 Toy Collection Sites
BIRNAMWOOD:
- Banner Bank, 416 Main Street.
- Dollar General, 472 US-45.
BOWLER:
- Bowler Schools, 500 S. Almon Street.
- 1st National Bank, 102 E. Railroad.
CLINTONVILLE:
- Mills Fleet Farm, 500 S Main Street.
ELDERON:
- Community First Bank, 311 State Hwy 49.
IOLA:
- Bank First, 148 N. Main.
- Iola-Scandinavia Elementary School, 450 E Division Street.
- Iola-Scandinavia High School, 540 S Jackson Street.
- Iola-Scandinavia Community Fitness & Aquatic Center, 445 S Jackson Street.
- Iola Village Library, 180 S Main.
- Premier Community Bank, 505 E State Drive.
MANAWA:
- Manawa Elementary School, 800 Beech Street.
- Little Wolf High School, 515 E 4th Street.
- Premier Community Bank, 341 S Bridge Street.
MARION:
- Dollar General, 213 Industrial Drive.
- Premier Community Bank, 230 Mavis Road.
ROSHOLT:
- Central Wisconsin Electric Cooperative, 10401 Lystul Road.
- Community First Bank, 275 W. Grand Avenue.
- Dollar General, 436 W Grand Avenue W.
- Rosholt Middle School/High School, 346 Randolph Street W.
- Rosholt Elementary School, 346 Randolph Street W.
SCANDINAVIA:
- Silver Lake Lanes, N6311 State Road 49.
TIGERTON:
- 1st National Bank, 140 Cedar Street.
- Apex Nutrition, 212 Cedar Street.
- Premier Community Bank, 112 US Highway 45.
- Tigerton Community Center, 221 Birch Street.
WAUPACA:
- Danes Hall of Waupaca, Drive-Thru ONLY-Sat., Dec 3, 301 N Main Street.
- Mills Fleet Farm, 2016 Farm Drive.
- RE/MAX Lyons Real Estate, 206 W Fulton St.
WITTENBERG:
- Associated Bank, 501 S. Webb Street.
- Banner Bank, 202 S. Westgor Avenue.
- Dollar General, 309 N Genesse Street.
- Wagner’s Shell Food Mart, 504 E. Grand Avenue.
- Wittenberg Shell, 413 N. Genesee.
Wittenberg Food Pantry
The food pantry distribution is the third (3rd) Wednesday of each month, from 5:00PM-6:00PM, and the Thursday following the 3rd Wednesday (usually the 3rd Thursday) from 9:30AM-10:30am – at 704 S. Webb Street.
Eligibility: Must live in Wittenberg-Birnamwood School District. Please bring current proof of residency and picture I.D.
- Curbside registration & delivery.
- You can drive in from College Ave to the south of the pantry, and then line up in front of the pantry.
- Stay in your car & a volunteer will assist you.
- We will have prepackaged boxes-so no need to bring your own.
- If you can’t make the scheduled dates or times, please call Tammy (715) 253-2576 or Jenny (715) 253-2414.
- If this is your first visit to the Food Pantry, we will have a registration form there for you to fill out.
- Also don’t forget to bring a picture ID and a current proof of residency.
Typical distribution: (amount based on number of people in family) Canned fruit and vegetables, dried pasta, canned meat, peanut butter, jelly, shampoo, … Vouchers (milk, bread, eggs).
Forms: You can download the pantry guidelines and registration forms so you can fill them out at home, or we always have extra copies at the food pantry.
Website: https://wittenbergfoodpantry.weebly.com
Email: [email protected]
Find us on Facebook
For Food Pantry questions, call Tammy at 715-253-2576, or Jenny at 715-253-2414 & leave a message.
To Donate:
Non-perishable food items such as:
Canned Fruit
Boxed Meals
Canned Meat
Soups
Send check to Wittenberg Food Pantry, PO Box 212, Wittenberg WI 54499