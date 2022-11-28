2022 Community Wishlists

ANTIGO/LANGLADE AREA

Antigo Area Food Pantry

2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo

Fresh Produce (fruits & vegetables)

Canned Foods:

Peanut butter

Tuna (in water)

Chili beans

Diced, stewed, or chopped tomatoes

Diced, stewed, or chopped tomatoes, no salt

Tomato or spaghetti sauce

Oatmeal/Oats

Dried peas

Navy beans

Lentils

Pinto beans

Black beans

White rice

Brown rice

Broth (low/no sodium or MSG) – Chicken, Vegetable, or Beef

Cream of mushroom soup (fat free or low sodium)

Tomato soup (fat free or low sodium)

Spaghetti (whole grain as first ingredient)

Elbow macaroni (whole grain as first ingredient)

Paper Products:

Toilet paper

Facial tissues

Feminine products

Paper towels

Personal Care Items:

Bar soap

Body Wash

Dish soap

Deodorant

Shampoo

Feminine products

Cleaning Products

A full wish list is available on Amazon.com. Click, add to your cart, and ship directly to the pantry.

Financial donations are especially helpful as we can purchase the most needed and most nutritious items for our clients. The Antigo Community Food Pantry, Inc. is a 501c3 non-profit organization. All donations are tax-deductible.

We are a Thrivent Choice organization and also have an AmazonSmile account.

We are set up to accept donations into a Brokerage Account and Endowment Fund with Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. (730 5th Avenue, Antigo, WI)

We do appreciate and accept both monetary and food donations during our food distribution times: Wednesdays from 11am-1pm and Fridays from 1-3pm. Volunteers are also generally on site Tuesday-Friday mornings and accept donations when on site. You can also call or e-mail to make donation arrangements. Checks can be mailed to: ACFP, P.O. Box 194, Antigo, WI 54409

Please contact us for further information – [email protected] or (715) 623-1103.

Antigo Clothes Closet

Church of the Nazarene

230 Elm St., Antigo

(715) 610-9315, [email protected]

https://www.facebook.com/Coveredinkindness/

The Clothes Closet is dedicated to assisting individuals and families in our community by providing bedding, clothing, shoes and outerwear in good repair donated by our community. All clothing, bedding, coats, towels, shoes, boots, belts, scarves, gloves and etc are FREE to those who need them.

We accept Clean and in Good Repair clothing, bedding, coats, towels, shoes, boots, belts, scarves, and gloves. Our donation window is open 24/7. There is a shed behind the church with a window on the north side that swings open to drop donations in. The best size bags to use for donations is 13 gallon kitchen garbage bags or smaller. These make it easier to fit into the window.

Cold weather is upon us and the following is what is needed the most.

Warm Clothing adult and children: especially children & men’s sizes

Boots

Hats, Mittens and gloves

Blankets

Shoes

Socks

We also accept soaps, lotion and shampoo

Monetary donations are also acceptable. This helps with buying clothing racks, hangers, tubs for storing clothing just to mention a few.

We accept summer clothing and store it until summer arrives.

Our clients are grateful for the items that are donated and how good the condition of the items are. Antigo is a very giving community and cares about everyone. Thank you to all who support us.

Antigo Clothes Closet

We serve God by serving others

AVAIL Inc. 715-623-5177

AVAIL is working with CoVantage Cares Giving Tuesday. If someone chooses to donate to AVAIL through CoVantage Cares they will match the donation. Find out more at covantagecu.org/givingtuesday or by calling AVAIL

(**denotes high need)

Items for New Beginnings

Silverware

Small Appliances

Cooking Utensils

Pots & Pans

Dish Sets

Glasses/Cups

Sheet Sets

Laundry Baskets

Christmas Gifts

New Toys

Lotion

Body Spray

Makeup Sets

Male Gift Sets

Female Gift Sets

Gift Cards

Any new items for adults or children for holiday gifts

Shelter Immediate Needs

Food for Shelter Residents

Baby Wipes

Batteries (all sizes)

**Hairbrushes/ combs/ Hair ties

Baby Bottles

Sippy Cups

He Laundry Detergent

Food Storage Containers

Long Term Shelter Needs

Paper Products

Storage Freezer Bags/Plastic Wrap

Garbage Bags (Large and Kitchen)

Pillows

Shampoo/Conditioner

Laundry Soap (he)

Storage Totes

Toilet Paper

Deodorizer Spray

Dish Soap

Household Cleaners

Hand Soap

Laundry Baskets

Wash clothes/Towels

Miscellaneous Items

Gas Cards

Wal-Mart Cards

Visa Cards

First Aid Supplies

**New Socks

X-box 360 Games (family friendly)

**Nail clippers & Tweezers

Movie Passes

Aquatic Center Passes

Yoga Pants (various sizes)

Men’s Sweatpants

Undergarments

AVAIL continues to accept gently used items for our clients needs. If you have items you would like to donate, please call our office at: 715-623-5177

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northwoods

715-627-1389

Kitchen

Cookware

Microwave

Dishes

Utensils

Disposable paper plates, paper cups, and utensils

Plastic bags, napkins, foil, etc.

Hot Pads /Oven Mits

Games

Don’t Break the Ice

Puzzles

Simon

Bop It

Game Room

Pool Sticks

Billiards Chalk

Ping Pong Balls

Corn Hole Set (Bags)

Teen Center

Comfy Chairs

Wii Gaming System

Wii Remotes (2)

Xbox Remotes (2)

Nintendo Switch Remotes

Video games (“E” rated only; Wii, Xbox, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch)

Rechargeable Batteries AA

Gym & Fitness

Kick Balls

Dodge Balls

Footballs

Whiffle Balls

Socks & Tennis Shoes of all sizes

Learning Center

Trivia Books

Small prizes for Power Hour

Wireless Mice

Barnes & Noble Gift Cards

Notebooks

Handheld Pencil Sharpeners

Backpacks

Board Games

Building Supplies

33 Gallon Garbage Bags

55 Gallon Garbage Bags

13 gallon Garbage bags

Clorox Wipes

Windex

Multi-Purpose Cleaner

Paper Towel

Toilet Paper

Lysol Spray

Office Supplies

Copier paper (White and Colored)

Cardstock paper

Laminating Sheets (Thermal)

1 inch Binders

Binder Dividers

Post it notes

Art Supplies

Magic Markers

Washable Markers

Watercolor Paper

Sharpie Markers

Acrylic Paint Sets

Paint Brushes

White Construction Paper

White Cardstock

Various Colors of Pipe Cleaners

Beads

Beading Needles

Watercolor Paint

Modeling Clay

Elmer’s Glue School Size Bottles & Gallon Size

Side Walk Chalk

Outside

Sand Toys

Yard Games

Miscellaneous

Carpet Cleaner

First Aid Supplies

Folding tables & chairs

Couches

Christmas Tree

Kids clothes and shoes for all seasons

Board Members

Committee Members

A maintenance person

If you have an item not listed on here that you would like to donate, or if you are interested in making a donation of any of the above items, please call 715-627-1389.

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry

Open 2:30-4:30 Mondays and 4-6pm Wednesdays

11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Call (715) 275-5010 for more information.

Non-perishable food items

Toilet paper

Paper towel

Laundry detergent

Cash donations

Hope Life Resource Center

Meeting with clients at various locations in Antigo.

For more information, go to www.hopewi.org or call 715-843-4673

Receiving Blankets

Baby Bottles

Bottled water for ultrasound clients

Nursing Covers

Sleep Sacks

Deodorant

Gift cards to Target

Gift cards to Wal-Mart

Gift cards to Kwik Trip (gas only)

Gift cards to OfficeMax

Langlade County Humane Society

715-627-4333

CLEANING SUPPLIES :

Laundry Soap (unscented)

Bleach

Dryer Sheets (unscented)

Paper Towels

Kitchen Garbage Bags (13 gallon or larger)

Fold Top Storage Bags

Large Black Construction Bags (55 gallon or larger, very strong)

FOOD AND TREATS :

KMR (Kitten Milk Replacer)

Purina Kitten and/or Cat Chow (No Sprout or Special Kitty brands please)

Canned Pate’ Cat Food (No Sprout or Special Kitty brand please)

Purina Dry Dog Food

Science Diet Dog or Cat Wet Food

MISCELLANEOUS :

Toilet Paper

PetSafe Sidewalk Salt

Gas Gift Cards

Gift Cards from Menards, Fleet Farm and such

Items can also be purchased directly from Amazon for the shelter. Visit the Humane Society website for more information.

For Donations of Cash, Please Visit Our Monetary Donations Page. Also, consider contributing to our utility accounts at City Gas, Antigo Water & Sewer & Wi. Public Service.﻿

Remember all donations are tax deductible and are for a great cause! Every little bit helps.

For more information, go to www.langladecountyhumanesociety.org

Raptor Education Group, Inc.

715-623-4015

N2160 W. Rollwood Rd., Antigo

Raptor Education Group, Inc. (R.E.G.I) is a 501(c) (3) non-profit corporation dedicated to the rehabilitation of native birds and public education of wildlife including conservation efforts.

R.E.G.I. does not receive any state or federal support. All funds for our work come from the public or corporate donations.

Please consider donating to help us continue our important work. Without your help we would be unable to offer care and medical help to the 800 plus patient that are admitted to R.E.G.I. annually.

There are many ways to help.

Direct donation to REGI that allows us to put funds where they are most needed.

Pay Pal donation

Memorial

Gift in the name of another for birthday, anniversary or other special day.

Adopt-a-bird

Bequest

Not all donations are or have to be monetary.

REGI’s wish list is ever changing. We encourage you to view it regularly for new entries.

Some items are constant such as laundry detergent or wild bird seed and game bird mash to name a few as they are used often.

Donation of your time is also very valuable to us. We can put just about any talent to work here at REGI from construction, painting, handyman, yard work, leveling of land, tree planting and upkeep and even crocheting nests for our baby birds each spring. Fundraising is a big need for us as well. If planning and organizing events is something you enjoy please let us know.

No matter which method you chose, thank you for donating to Raptor Education Group, Inc. By doing so you are a part of our work; helping wild life become wild once more.

For more information on how to help, go to www.raptoreducationgroup.org.

The Giving Tree

For more information contact Katie Clay at 715-216-2834 or email: [email protected]

The Giving Tree provides Christmas gifts for families in need in Langlade County. Last year we helped 227 families totaling 667 children. This project would not be possible without community involvement and people like you. No child should go without a Christmas gift. Please take a tag and help a child in need.

How the Giving Tree works: 1. Take a tag from the tree. 2. Buy the gift that is on the tag. 3. Return the tag with the gift wrapped or unwrapped by Thursday, December 9rth (Gift pick up is Friday, December 10th).

The following is a list of Giving Tree locations:

Antigo Chamber of Commerce

Antigo Dental Clinic

Antigo Floral

Banner Bank

BMO Harris Bank

Brickner’s of Antigo

Calvary Lutheran Church

Cornerstone Chiropractic & Wellness

CoVantage Credit Union

Faith United Church of Christ

Fantastic Sam’s

Fleet Farm

Holy Family Catholic Church – Elcho

Lakeside Market

Langlade Hospital

Neve’s Furniture

Northcentral Technical College

Parsons of Antigo

Peace Lutheran Church

Robbins Floor – White Lake

Schroeder’s Gifts

Schulz Heating & Cooling

SS. Mary’s & Hyacinth Catholic Church

St. John’s Catholic Church

St. Wencel’s Catholic Church – Neva

Taco John’s

Tangles Salon

The Salon

Trio Hair Studio

United Methodist Church

Volm Companies

Wal-Mart

Waukesha Bearings Corp.

Waves of Change

Toy Drives by:

Menards

Fleet Farm

Other Ways to Give to The Giving Tree:

Donate a gift of your choice without taking a tag and drop it off at any Giving Tree location. There are also toy/gift drives at Menards and Fleet Farm.

If you shop on Amazon, go to Smile.Amazon.com, then choose Giving Tree of Langlade County as the charity you want to support. Amazon will then donate .5% of your purchases to The Giving Tree!

Want to shop without leaving home? Go to our Amazon Charity Wish List and purchase an item which will be shipped directly to The Giving Tree. To do this, go to Smile.Amazon.com, go to Accounts & Lists (upper right), choose AmazonSmile Charity Lists, and then search for Giving Tree of Langlade County to find our wish list.

If you don’t want to shop, make a monetary donation – checks should be made out to The Giving Tree. Contact Kate Clay at 715-216-2834 for the mailing address. The Giving Tree is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, so your donation is tax deductible.

Click the Donate button on our Facebook page to make a monetary donation anytime: however, if you do this on #Giving Tuesday, which is November 29, 2022, Facebook will match your donation!

White Lake Area Christian Food Pantry

For more information call 715-882-2781

The food pantry is open the 1st and 2nd Tuesday of the month from 9-11am. They are located at 638 Bissell St., White Lake. People are currently allowed to enter one at a time. Masks are optional. New individuals to the pantry must show identification and proof of residence in the White Lake school district.

Any Non-Perishable Food Items

Any hygiene items including:

Toothpaste

Tooth Brushes

Bath Soap

WITTENBERG/BIRNAMWOOD AREA

Toys for Tots

Central Wisconsin Electric Co-op

Area Kids Need Our Help!

Christmas is a time of joy, happiness, and goodwill. It is a time of giving and helping those who are less fortunate than us, especially children.

We are happy to once again partner with the U.S Marine Corps to help make area children’s Christmas a little brighter through the Toys for Tots program. We ask you to help us spread a little Christmas joy this holiday season by donating a toy.

Through the Toys for Tots program, toys are collected and distributed to local children in an effort to bring joy, happiness, and goodwill this Christmas season. It is a time of giving and helping those who are less fortunate, especially children.

Last year CWEC was able to provide toys to more than 1,100 area children. All indications are that toys will need to be collected for at least the same number of children this year. It is a daunting task to collect enough toys for that many children. You can help spread a little Christmas joy this holiday season by donating a new unwrapped toy. All of the toys collected are distributed locally.

To find the collection site nearest you, visit: www.cwecoop.com.

If you would like CWEC to do the shopping for you, you can make a check to Toys for Tots and mail it to: Central Wisconsin Electric Cooperative, PO Box 100, Rosholt, WI 54473. If you would like to make a donation online, go tohttp://iola-wi.toysfortots.org.

Best wishes for a joyful Christmas.

Toy Collection Sites-Final Toy Pick-Up Friday, December 2, 2022

2022 Toy Collection Sites

BIRNAMWOOD:

Banner Bank, 416 Main Street.

Dollar General, 472 US-45.

BOWLER:

Bowler Schools, 500 S. Almon Street.

1st National Bank, 102 E. Railroad.

CLINTONVILLE:

Mills Fleet Farm, 500 S Main Street.

ELDERON:

Community First Bank, 311 State Hwy 49.

IOLA:

Bank First, 148 N. Main.

Iola-Scandinavia Elementary School, 450 E Division Street.

Iola-Scandinavia High School, 540 S Jackson Street.

Iola-Scandinavia Community Fitness & Aquatic Center, 445 S Jackson Street.

Iola Village Library, 180 S Main.

Premier Community Bank, 505 E State Drive.

MANAWA:

Manawa Elementary School, 800 Beech Street.

Little Wolf High School, 515 E 4th Street.

Premier Community Bank, 341 S Bridge Street.

MARION:

Dollar General, 213 Industrial Drive.

Premier Community Bank, 230 Mavis Road.

ROSHOLT:

Central Wisconsin Electric Cooperative, 10401 Lystul Road.

Community First Bank, 275 W. Grand Avenue.

Dollar General, 436 W Grand Avenue W.

Rosholt Middle School/High School, 346 Randolph Street W.

Rosholt Elementary School, 346 Randolph Street W.

SCANDINAVIA:

Silver Lake Lanes, N6311 State Road 49.

TIGERTON:

1st National Bank, 140 Cedar Street.

Apex Nutrition, 212 Cedar Street.

Premier Community Bank, 112 US Highway 45.

Tigerton Community Center, 221 Birch Street.

WAUPACA:

Danes Hall of Waupaca, Drive-Thru ONLY-Sat., Dec 3, 301 N Main Street.

Mills Fleet Farm, 2016 Farm Drive.

RE/MAX Lyons Real Estate, 206 W Fulton St.

WITTENBERG:

Associated Bank, 501 S. Webb Street.

Banner Bank, 202 S. Westgor Avenue.

Dollar General, 309 N Genesse Street.

Wagner’s Shell Food Mart, 504 E. Grand Avenue.

Wittenberg Shell, 413 N. Genesee.

Wittenberg Food Pantry

The food pantry distribution is the third (3rd) Wednesday of each month, from 5:00PM-6:00PM, and the Thursday following the 3rd Wednesday (usually the 3rd Thursday) from 9:30AM-10:30am – at 704 S. Webb Street.

Eligibility: Must live in Wittenberg-Birnamwood School District. Please bring current proof of residency and picture I.D.

Curbside registration & delivery.

You can drive in from College Ave to the south of the pantry, and then line up in front of the pantry.

Stay in your car & a volunteer will assist you.

We will have prepackaged boxes-so no need to bring your own.

If you can’t make the scheduled dates or times, please call Tammy (715) 253-2576 or Jenny (715) 253-2414.

If this is your first visit to the Food Pantry, we will have a registration form there for you to fill out.

Also don’t forget to bring a picture ID and a current proof of residency.

Typical distribution: (amount based on number of people in family) Canned fruit and vegetables, dried pasta, canned meat, peanut butter, jelly, shampoo, … Vouchers (milk, bread, eggs).

Forms: You can download the pantry guidelines and registration forms so you can fill them out at home, or we always have extra copies at the food pantry.

Website: https://wittenbergfoodpantry.weebly.com

Email: [email protected]

Find us on Facebook

For Food Pantry questions, call Tammy at 715-253-2576, or Jenny at 715-253-2414 & leave a message.

To Donate:

Non-perishable food items such as:

Canned Fruit

Boxed Meals

Canned Meat

Soups

Send check to Wittenberg Food Pantry, PO Box 212, Wittenberg WI 54499