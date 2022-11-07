Antigo High School Athlete of the Week

Submitted by: Coach Ben Wilhelm

Athlete Name: Cole Umland – Boy’s Varsity Soccer 2022

Description: Cole is a senior captain and four year veteran soccer player. He has always been a committed team member, arriving early to set up, and leaving last after cleaning up. His quiet confidence and commitment to the team is noticed by all. He controls traffic as our center midfielder and can challenge any opponent. He has had some phenomenal header goals this season and just as many assists. More importantly he is a man of integrity and has been a great encourager and leader.