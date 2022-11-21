AVA’s Recycled Art PVC Tree

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

Tis the season! Antigo Visual Arts (AVA) Recycled Art Committee decorates a tree created by Eric DeHart, engineer for the group, to welcome in the Christmas season.

“Eric joined us over the past summer and has been an essential part of getting our latest plastic cap projects underway.” said Danna Gabriel, of AVA. “Our group gets together as needed to work on ideas for community involvement.”

Eric DeHart, of Birnamwood (a White Lake native) is a retired Army veteran who invented a device in 2010 that was placed in culverts in Afghanistan to prevent the Taliban from hiding bombs, because Afghan culverts do not come in standard sizes, DeHart developed a cone that can fit almost anywhere. He received the US Army Greatest Invention Award 2010.

“I am excited to work with the AVA’s recycled art committee as the engineer,” said Eric. “The tree was created with PVC plumbing parts left over from a home project, paracord, and of course, caps. We are working on a project that will hopefully break records and spark the interest of travelers to stop and see.”

Stop in and see our plastic cap Christmas tree at 814 5th Ave downtown Antigo.