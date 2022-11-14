City of Antigo and Langlade Co. Police Reports

Crime Stoppers Tip of the Week: Park in well-lit areas of parking lots. If someone is loitering near your vehicle, do not approach alone.

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Tuesday, November 1st

Officers took a theft report from a caller who stated that over 20 CDs had been taken from a truck sometime in the last few days.

Wednesday, November 2nd

Officers took a report for a lost wallet after someone came to the stating that at a local business on 5th Ave., she left her purse on the stool and when she returned, her wallet was missing. The business does not have cameras and stated if found it would be returned.

Officers engaged with two subjects on foot near Neva Rd., reporting that these subjects knocked an orange cone over in the roadway. Officers requested the subject walk back and place it back up right.

Officers responded with squads in the vicinity of 1st Ave., after a caller reported there was suspicious male pacing in the area. Caller stated “probably just waiting for drugs.” Officers were not able to local the subject when they arrived.

Thursday, November 3rd

Officers took a theft report about a bike stolen new Gruber St. Caller stated that the bike was taken from the front of the house sometime in the last few days.

Saturday, November 5th

Officers referred a subject for bail jumping after responding to an EMS call from a hotel near Neva Rd. A female was given medical attention after ingesting acid (LSD). Subject had an open case in another county that required absolute sobriety.

Officers took two 911 calls regarding intoxicated subjects near Prosser Place. Callers both stated that there were two individuals and 2 children exiting the vehicle and the adults were stumbling around.

Monday, November 7th

Officers took report regarding a lost wallet that was subsequently turned in missing its cash. Caller stated they wanted to press charges on the person who turned it in for theft.

Officers took an intoxicated subject into custody from a residence near Wilson St. Caller stated that the subject was drinking despite court orders not to. Officers confirmed when subject blew at .262% BAC.

Officers responded to a report of theft near Virginia St. when a caller stated that someone had stolen things out of her car including a purse and some other items.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF REPORTS

Wednesday, November 2nd

Officers responded to a caller regarding harassment. Caller stated that she got an email from a phone number that said “I’m coming for ya.” Caller stated she did not know who would send something like that to her. Officers advised her that it may be a scam.

Officers reopened a suspicious person incident after responding to call near State Rd. 45 stating that there were fresh tire tracks on property.

Thursday, November 3rd

Officers received a call stating there was a farm truck tipped over near the intersection of Spring Rd. and County Rd. S. After noting the truck has spilled manure, officers notified partied that they needed to contact the DNR spill number. DNR advised that the subjects needed to make arrangements to have the manure vacuumed up.

Officers responded to a two vehicle accident near State Rd. 47 and State Rd. 45, no injuries were reported.

Officers and EMS responded to a motorcycle rollover near County Rd I and Price-Neva Rd. Driver refused EMS transport despite significant damage to the motorcycle. Driver further admitted that the back tire was dangerously bald.

Officers responded to a suspicious vehicle call from a local school stating there was a male in a gray Jeep Cherokee loitering in the student parking lot, attempting to talk to students. Caller reported this is not an isolated incident and that he has been spotted there before.

Saturday, November 5th

Officers took a call regarding a suspicious vehicle parked in the woods near W Goose Island Rd.

Officers reopened an incident from October regarding a suspicious van caught driving on private property. After reviewing the images, officers were able to make contact with the vehicle owner. She stated that what was reported previously was her uncle attempting to local a piece of land locked property and she further stated that he probably had just gone through the wrong gate.

Multiple agencies responded to a fire call in the area of Moersch Ln., after a tree branch fell on some gas lines. No open flames were reported but a strong odor was.

Officers responded to a motorist who’s vehicle lost steering near Antigo St. Vehicle was hung up on the embankment but was subsequently removed.

Monday, November 7th

Officers responded assist other agencies after a caller stated they could hear fighting and a woman screaming in an apartment near Graham Ave. Offices took a subject into custody after confirming subject was intoxicated and on paper for other crimes.

Officers took a report of trespass to property after a caller stated that there has been suspicious activity, especially on night shift. Caller stated he believes people are entering his property near Country Rd A. because every time he leave the door is shut (even screwed shut) and when he returns the door is open.

Officers took report of trespass to property when a caller stated they found a trail camera on their property near County Rd T. and County Rd. H. that does not belong to them.

Tuesday, November 8th

Officers received a call stating that a county truck had rolled near the intersection of County Rd. T and County Rd. U.