City of Antigo and Langlade Co. Police Reports

Crime Stoppers Tip of the Week: Trust your instincts. If something or someone makes you uncomfortable, use caution and/or a safe strategy.

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Tuesday, November 8th

Officers responded to a rollover accident near County Rd. T & County Rd. U – no injuries reported and vehicle was towed.

Wednesday, November 9th

Officers took note of a missing check. A caller reported that a piece of mail had been opened at some point in transit and there was a missing $200 check.

A traffic stop near Willard Ave. & Clermont St. resulted in a subject in custody for multiple charges.

Officers responded to a suspicious vehicle near 3rd Ave. only to discover it was just 2 subjects eating.

Officers responded to a suspicious person near 5th Ave. & Dorr St. Subject is on probation and officers located a bottle of liquor. The bottle was disposed of due to probation rules.

Friday, November 11th

Officers took a report of theft after a caller stated someone just stole the catalytic converter off his vehicle near Virgina St.

Sunday, November 13th

Officers responded to a fight in progress at a area business near 5th Ave. One subject made threats involving a weapon. EMS did arrive however 1 subject refused transport.

Officers attempted to make contact with a resident near Deleglise St. after reports from Milwaukee requested contact regarding an accident. Subject also has active warrant for Langlade Co. however the residence appeared uninhabited, void of people and furniture.

Officers took a report of theft after a caller states someone had stolen multiple items from a residence near Dorr St.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF REPORTS

Wednesday, November 9th

Officers took a report of fraud after a caller informed them that he purchased 2 German Sheppard puppies from a local ad and after taking them to the vet, caller was informed that the AKC paperwork was fake.

Officers took a call from a resident near S Hudson St. stating there were 2 strange men in the house and they wouldn’t leave.

Saturday, November 12th

Officers were notified of a trespass to property near County Rd. T. Caller states that someone had put up a deer stand without permission. Caller told officers that perhaps it belongs to the person who leased the land last year. Caller further advised officers that if someone is out there hunting on opening day, he will not enter the property.

Officers mediated a report of trespass to property when a caller reported a vehicle drove on his property near Lagoon Ln. The subject was identified and contacted. He told officers that the trail camera that caught him driving on the property is actually facing the public roadway and that he was completely aware of the property lines via OnX and denied ever entering complainant’s property.

Sunday, November 13th

Officers received an animal complaint stemming from a residence near Post Lake Dr. Reports state that there have been multiple dog bites and more recently a dog fight in the home. Report continues to state that at any given time there are 10-14 dogs in the home.

Monday, November 14th

Officers assisted a guest at a local hotel after a caller stated their card would not work and nobody was answering at the front desk. Dispatch attempted to phone the business but the line stated it is not taking calls at this time. After arriving on scene officers were able to locate the owner and assist the guest getting into their room.

Officers responded to a gun or shooting call near State Rd 55. Caller stated there was a subject on the river bank shooting toward an unsafe direction. Officers confirmed the subject was a property owners and was shooting in a safe direction.

Officers responded to a single vehicle rollover near County Rd. G. The driver complained of pains in legs but refused medical transport.