City of Antigo and Langlade County Police Reports

Crime Stoppers Tip of the Week: If you are leaving a large store near closing time, consider asking a store employee to watch from the door as you go to your car.

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Tuesday, October 25th

Officers responded to a call for a noise complaint near Edison St. Caller stated there was dogs barks and people hollering. The subjects at the residence were separated.

Wednesday, October 26th

Officers received an anonymous call reporting underage drinking at a local bar. Officers requested staff check everyone’s ID before they get up there.

Officers responded to call about fraud when a caller stated he had a copy of a counterfeit cashiers check with his forged signature. Caller was advised to handle this matter through his financial institution.

Thursday, October 27th

Officers took a call regarding fraud. Caller stated he was reached out to by a party attempting to blackmail him with nudes. Called said he is not out any money but just wanted to report the situation.

Friday, October 28th

Officers responded to a garbage complaint call. Caller stated that a neighbor near 7th Ave. was blowing leaves into the street for the 2nd year in a row.

Officers responded to a found bike near Clermont St.

After a traffic stop near Deleglise St. officers took several subjects into custody following field sobriety tests. Driver was also referred for obstructing.

Saturday, October 29th

Officers responded to a death investigation call resulting from an EMS call near 10th Ave.

Officers received a noise complaint call from near Deleglise St. Upon arriving officers reported there was no noise other than people talking from the garage.

Sunday, October 30th

Officers responded to a hit and run call near Edison St. After locating the vehicle nearby and noting it looked like it had just been parked, officers attempted to make contact via phone call and text. The house remained dark and no response from suspect. Multiple charges, citations and a crash report were completed.

Officers responded to a call regarding a very drunk female coming to a residence she was not invited to near North Ave. After leaving and returning and leaving again, officers conducted a field sobriety test near Superior and 7th Ave. and took subject into custody.

Officers responded to a disorderly conduct call. Caller stated that a male had become physical and threatening and had been drinking. After contact with officers both parties were sent on their way with disorderly citations.

Officers responded to a call regarding a noise complaint near Morse St. Resident was advised of complainant and asked to keep it down in the future.

A caller reported a suspicious person stating that a house on Badger Ave. has traffic at all hours of the day. Officers drove by multiple times during that shift and were unable to notice anything suspicious.

Monday, October 31st

Officers responded to an animal complaint near Park St. Caller stated that someone nearby was feeding several feral cats and it was making the area smell bad. Officers investigated and only saw evidence of feeding birds.

Officers responded to a noise complaint near Edison St. Caller stated that dogs have been barking since 7am. At 1:30pm officers arrived and were unable to make contact with resident, but did confirm dogs inside.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF REPORTS

Wednesday, October 26th

Officers responded to a female pedestrian was hit by a vehicle new 5th Ave. and Superior St. No injuries reported and the female continued walking.

Officers gave a field sobriety test at a traffic stop near State Rd. 45 and Industrial Park Rd. that lead to the subject being taken into custody.

Officers took a call regarding criminal damage to a hunting blind and deer decoy near County Rd. F. Caller was advised that the actual owner of the equipment had to file the report, not the property owner.

Thursday, October 27th

Officers responded to a call for accident with injuries near County Rd. HH and Winter Rd. A repeated OWI offender had rolled his truck and refused medical treatment.

Officers received a traffic complaint call. Caller stated that vehicles nearby Oak Rd. were “tearing it up”. Officers sat in the area and didn’t hear any vehicles.

Officers responded to a call for fraud when a caller stated that he ordered a pizza on the app of a local pizza delivery restaurant and he stated he never received his order. After making contact with the business manager, officers were informed that the order never came through on the business end and they were not going to be delivering a pizza.

Friday, October 28th

Officers took a call from a female who wanted to report suspicious activity. Caller stated that when her son was sitting outside a vehicle pulled up and was asking him to come closer to the vehicle.

Officers responded to a fire call near Stamper Rd. Caller stated that from the road it looked like a fire moving through the woods with leaves and brush on fire. When officers arrived they reported that subject had a permit and was just burning some brush.

Saturday, October 29th

Officers provided an escort transport when a female near State Rd. 45 requested a ride to the next town. She stated she had been dropped off by someone and did not need an ambulance.

Monday, October 31st

Officers responded to a call for criminal damage. Caller had stated that a vehicle had knocked down the gate. When officers arrived the gate seemed intact.

Officers responded to a call near 5th Ave. Caller stated they witnessed a young girl not wanting to get into a vehicle with 3 other people.

Tuesday, November 1st

Officers took a report from a woman requesting to file a complaint. She stated that a contractor she had paid, spent the money and did not do the work.

A male entered the county sheriff lobby requesting to speak to a deputy about his wife getting sexually harassed at work.

Officers were out with a pair of donkeys on the road near Ackley Rd. After making contact a male claimed them to be his.