Community Calendar for 11-14-22

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry Wednesdays 11am-1pm & Fridays 1-3pm. 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for November will be baking supplies. For more information, go to AntigoFoodPantry.com or call (715) 623-1103. For emergency food assistance needs after hours call (715) 627-1818.

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry Mondays 2:30-4:30pm. Wednesdays 4-6pm, 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Individuals will receive a checklist of food items and can indicate their selections then submit the list. Food will be distributed based on availability and # of family members. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County November 14th – 18th (Mon.-Fri.) 9-11am. Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Free Blood Pressure Clinic November 14th, 11-11:30am. St. Mary’s Catholic Church N9184 WI-55, Pickerel

Knitting & Crocheting at the Langlade County Senior Center November 16th 10am-11:30am. Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Bingo at the Langlade County Senior Center November 16th 1-2:30pm. Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo. The cost is $1 per card.

Car Seat Fitting station November 16th 4-6pm. Fire Dept 700 Edison St., Antigo. Car seats available for a cost.

Virtual Bedtime Stories November 16th 6:30-6:40pm. Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo. Stories are read by library staff and community leaders and volunteers. Watch them live on the library Facebook page OR view them for up to a week afterwards through our website and You Tube channels. Ada Demlow: 715-623-3724 or [email protected] https://www.antigopl.org/virtual-programs/

Cards, Cribbage & Dominos at the Langlade County Senior Center November 17th 1pm. Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Managing Caregiver Stress November 17th 10-11am. Aging & Disability Resource Center of Central WI 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. Join a workshop for caregivers of adults with chronic conditions to learn about self-care strategies and techniques to increase relaxation and reduce stress. Enrollment is limited; to register, contact the Aging & Disability Resource Center at 1-888-486-9545.

Free Blood Pressure Clinic November 18th, 1-2pm. Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Senior Support Group “Care & Share” Bingo November 18th 9-10am. Calvary Lutheran Church 310 S Superior, Antigo.

Antigo United Methodist Christmas Bazaar November 19th 10am-1pm. Antigo Methodist Church 2034 Fifth Ave., Antigo. This is our annual Christmas Bazaar that includes: Bakery, Crafts, Gifts, Christmas Past, Gourmet Cooking Products. Luncheon: Bar-B-Ques, Baked Potatoes with toppings.

Owl Button Art Class November 19th 9am-12pm. Wildman Arts, 618 5th Avenue, Antigo, WI 54409. Join Wildman Arts in this fun button art. This class will feature everything you need to make your very own button art. $15 per person. Registration Required. To register, email

[email protected] or call/text 715-921-4877.

Flash Mini-sale November 19th & 21st 10:30am-1:30pm. Antigo Public Library 617 Clermont St., Antigo. Stop in to purchase some of the awesome book donations the library has received. Magazine sale starts the 21st. All proceeds of these sales benefit the Antigo Public Library Foundation.

Antigo Holiday Craft Show November 19th -Every Saturday through December 17th, 9am-3pm. 907 5th Ave., Antigo.

*Meetings*

Antigo Public Library Finance Meeting November 14th 10-11am. Antigo Public Library 617 Clermont St., Antigo.

LCEDC Board Meeting November 14th 4:30-5:30pm. Wood Tech of Excellence Building, NTC Antigo Campus 312 Forrest Ave., Antigo.

Antigo Public Library Policy Committee Meeting November 15th 4:30-5pm. Antigo Public Library 617 Clermont St., Antigo.

Antigo Public Library Board Meeting November 15th 5-6pm. Antigo Public Library 617 Clermont St., Antigo.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) Wednesdays & Sundays 7pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Alanon/Nornon Group Mondays 1:30pm, Antigo Community Church School, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. For more information including other meeting times and locations call (866) 362-4427.

Narcotics Anonymous Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays & Saturdays 7pm, 1005 Fifth Ave., Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous Mondays 7-8pm, SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Grief Support Group Mondays, through December 5th 5-6:30pm, at Peace Lutheran Ministries, 300 Lincoln St., Antigo. www.Griefshare.org

Kids Clubs at Antigo Community Church November 9th 6:30-7:30pm, Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 and CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories, and small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday in the Quest Center! For more information, call 715-627-2805.

Stroke Support November 11th 10-11am. Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

REALIFE Student Ministry November 13th 6:30-8pm, Antigo Community Church Quest Center, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. Realife is our junior and senior high school student ministry. Our goal is to make youth nights a safe and fun environment where students are able to encounter a relationship with Christ as well as build relationships with adult leaders who have a passion to see students’ lives changed by the Gospel! For more information, call 715-627-2805.

Community Closet Open Mondays 10am-Noon, Wednesdays 4-6pm & Saturdays 9-10am, N9570 Hwy. B, Summit Lake (across from the Summit Lake Post Office) Free Clothing and Jackets (Baby to XXL). Clothing donations are welcome. Everyone is welcome!

Alzheimer’s Association Virtual Support Groups Coffee for Family Caregivers, 2nd Monday of the month 5:30pm-6:30pm. For Persons Living with Mild Cognitive Impairment, 2nd Wednesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Frontotemploral Degeneration 3rd Wednesday of the month 6-7:30pm. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Dementia in the early stages 4th Tuesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with dementia living at a facility Every other Friday 10-11:30am. Phone In Caregiver Support Group the last Tuesday of every month 10-11:30am. To register for any of the support groups contact the 24/7 helpline 800-272-3900.

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to [email protected]