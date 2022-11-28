Community Calendar for 11-28-22

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry Wednesdays 11am-1pm & Fridays 1-3pm. 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for November will be baking supplies. For more information, go to AntigoFoodPantry.com or call (715) 623-1103. For emergency food assistance needs after hours call (715) 627-1818.

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry Mondays 2:30-4:30pm. Wednesdays 4-6pm, 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Individuals will receive a checklist of food items and can indicate their selections then submit the list. Food will be distributed based on availability and # of family members. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

Line Dancing November 28th, 1pm. Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County November 28th – December 2nd (Mon.-Fri.) 9-11am. Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Food with Friends Supper November 29th 4:30-6pm. Calvary Lutheran Church 310 S Superior St, Antigo. Contact: Karen Kieper Email: [email protected]

Knitting & Crocheting at the Langlade County Senior Center November 30th 10am-11:30am. Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Bingo at the Langlade County Senior Center November 30th 1-2:30pm. Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo. The cost is $1 per card.

Virtual Bedtime Stories November 30th 6:30-6:40pm. Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo. Stories are read by library staff and community leaders and volunteers. Watch them live on the library Facebook page OR view them for up to a week afterwards through our website and You Tube channels. Ada Demlow: 715-623-3724 or [email protected] https://www.antigopl.org/virtual-programs/

Boys & Girls Club Breakfast with Santa December 3rd 8am-12pm. Antigo Elks Lodge 622 Clermont St, Antigo.

10th Annual Elcho Craft Show December 3rd 9am-2pm. Elcho Community Pavillion, Elcho. There will be bucket raffles, and Santa will be there as well. Bring a nonperishable food item for the Elcho Food Pantry and receive one free raffle ticket.

Antigo Holiday Craft Show December 3rd -Every Saturday through December 17th, 9am-3pm. 907 5th Ave., Antigo.

AVA Holiday Gift Shop December 3rd 4pm. Langlade Co. Historical Society Museum 404 Superior St., Antigo. Come to the AVA’s (Antigo Visual Arts) Holiday Gift Shop between November 19 and December 30 to purchase one-of-a-kind Christmas gifts.

WRVFD’s Holiday Open House & Chili Cook Off December 3rd 12-4pm Wolf River Volunteer Fire Department State Hwy 55, Langlade. After a 2 year hiatus, the Wolf River Volunteer Fire Department’s Holiday Open House and Chili Cook Off is back! Stop in for some chili made by our volunteers (vote for your favorite), enjoy some holiday treats, tour our station, and grab some fire safety information. We are all excited to spend the afternoon visiting with the community that has been so supportive of us over the last few years!

Frostbite Forest- Perdition Pines Haunted Event December 3rd & 4th 7-11pm. N1385 County Road D., Antigo. Perdition Pines Haunted Event is thrilled to present the fifth annual “FROSTBITE FOREST!” A Christmas Horror Haunted Attraction!! The weather outside is frightful and Jacquelyn Frost candy cane slaughtered Saint Nickolas into pieces to join forces with KRAMPUS. Now as you travel through FROSTBITE FOREST and face ungodly Reindeer, zombie Elf’s, a demonic Mrs. Clause, possessed toys and Snowmen and so much more; Krampus and Jacquelyn Frost will be ready to torment your innocent souls to take down Christmas once and for all! But take this warning, be careful not to catch your death of cold as Frostbite kills faster than the creatures of Perdition Pines. It’s going to be a very-merry-scary Christmas!! CASH ONLY OR ONLINE TICKETS.

*Meetings*

Economic Development Committee- Regular Meeting December 5th 6pm. City Hall 700 Edison St., Antigo.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) Wednesdays & Sundays 7pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Alanon/Nornon Group Mondays 1:30pm, Antigo Community Church School, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. For more information including other meeting times and locations call (866) 362-4427.

Narcotics Anonymous Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays & Saturdays 7pm, 1005 Fifth Ave., Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous Mondays 7-8pm, SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Grief Support Group Mondays, through December 5th 5-6:30pm, at Peace Lutheran Ministries, 300 Lincoln St., Antigo. www.Griefshare.org

Kids Clubs at Antigo Community Church November 30th 6:30-7:30pm, Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 and CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories, and small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday in the Quest Center! For more information, call 715-627-2805.

REALIFE Student Ministry December 4th 6:30-8pm, Antigo Community Church Quest Center, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. Realife is our junior and senior high school student ministry. Our goal is to make youth nights a safe and fun environment where students are able to encounter a relationship with Christ as well as build relationships with adult leaders who have a passion to see students’ lives changed by the Gospel! For more information, call 715-627-2805.

Community Closet Open Mondays 10am-Noon, Wednesdays 4-6pm & Saturdays 9-10am, N9570 Hwy. B, Summit Lake (across from the Summit Lake Post Office) Free Clothing and Jackets (Baby to XXL). Clothing donations are welcome. Everyone is welcome!

Alzheimer’s Association Virtual Support Groups Coffee for Family Caregivers, 2nd Monday of the month 5:30pm-6:30pm. For Persons Living with Mild Cognitive Impairment, 2nd Wednesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Frontotemploral Degeneration 3rd Wednesday of the month 6-7:30pm. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Dementia in the early stages 4th Tuesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with dementia living at a facility Every other Friday 10-11:30am. Phone In Caregiver Support Group the last Tuesday of every month 10-11:30am. To register for any of the support groups contact the 24/7 helpline 800-272-3900.

