Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry Wednesdays 11am-1pm & Fridays 1-3pm. 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for November will be baking supplies. For more information, go to AntigoFoodPantry.com or call (715) 623-1103. For emergency food assistance needs after hours call (715) 627-1818.

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry Mondays 2:30-4:30pm. Wednesdays 4-6pm, 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Individuals will receive a checklist of food items and can indicate their selections then submit the list. Food will be distributed based on availability and # of family members. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

Line Dancing November 21st, 1pm. Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County November 21st – 23rd (Mon.-Fri.) 9-11am. Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Stockbox Pickup November 22nd 1-3pm, Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo. Stocking your pantry with choices. If you, or someone you know 60+, would be interested in picking up a box they can register by calling: Antigo Public Library 715-623-3724 Langlade County Clerk Office 715-627-6200, ADRC of Central Wisconsin 888-486-9545.

Knitting & Crocheting at the Langlade County Senior Center November 23rd 10am-11:30am. Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Bingo at the Langlade County Senior Center November 23rd 1-2:30pm. Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo. The cost is $1 per card.

Virtual Bedtime Stories November 23rd 6:30-6:40pm. Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo. Stories are read by library staff and community leaders and volunteers. Watch them live on the library Facebook page OR view them for up to a week afterwards through our website and You Tube channels. Ada Demlow: 715-623-3724 or [email protected] https://www.antigopl.org/virtual-programs/

Carving Memories Community Thanksgiving Dinner November 24th, 11:30am-2pm. Antigo Community Church 723 Deleglise St., Antigo.

Antigo Holiday Craft Show November 26th -Every Saturday through December 17th, 9am-3pm. 907 5th Ave., Antigo.

AVA Holiday Gift Shop November 26th, 4pm. Langlade Co. Historical Society Museum 404 Superior St., Antigo. Come to the AVA’s (Antigo Visual Arts) Holiday Gift Shop between November 19 and December 30 to purchase one-of-a-kind Christmas gifts.

*Meetings*

Antigo Garden Club November 22nd, 5:45-6:45pm. Resource Center Clermont St., Antigo. We share information related to gardening. We have several projects we take care of throughout the community and host an annual spring plant sale. New Members Welcome. BARBARA MEVERDEN Email: [email protected] Phone: 7154492775

Public Works Committee- Regular Meeting November 23rd, 5:30pm. City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) Wednesdays & Sundays 7pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Alanon/Nornon Group Mondays 1:30pm, Antigo Community Church School, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. For more information including other meeting times and locations call (866) 362-4427.

Narcotics Anonymous Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays & Saturdays 7pm, 1005 Fifth Ave., Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous Mondays 7-8pm, SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Grief Support Group Mondays, through December 5th 5-6:30pm, at Peace Lutheran Ministries, 300 Lincoln St., Antigo. www.Griefshare.org

Kids Clubs at Antigo Community Church November 23rd, 6:30-7:30pm, Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 and CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories, and small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday in the Quest Center! For more information, call 715-627-2805.

REALIFE Student Ministry November 27th 6:30-8pm, Antigo Community Church Quest Center, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. Realife is our junior and senior high school student ministry. Our goal is to make youth nights a safe and fun environment where students are able to encounter a relationship with Christ as well as build relationships with adult leaders who have a passion to see students’ lives changed by the Gospel! For more information, call 715-627-2805.

Community Closet Open Mondays 10am-Noon, Wednesdays 4-6pm & Saturdays 9-10am, N9570 Hwy. B, Summit Lake (across from the Summit Lake Post Office) Free Clothing and Jackets (Baby to XXL). Clothing donations are welcome. Everyone is welcome!

Alzheimer’s Association Virtual Support Groups Coffee for Family Caregivers, 2nd Monday of the month 5:30pm-6:30pm. For Persons Living with Mild Cognitive Impairment, 2nd Wednesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Frontotemploral Degeneration 3rd Wednesday of the month 6-7:30pm. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Dementia in the early stages 4th Tuesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with dementia living at a facility Every other Friday 10-11:30am. Phone In Caregiver Support Group the last Tuesday of every month 10-11:30am. To register for any of the support groups contact the 24/7 helpline 800-272-3900.

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to [email protected]