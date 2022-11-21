Death Notices Nov. 21, 2022
Carol Marie Meade, of Antigo, passed away 11/9/22 at the age of 70. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com
Donna Mae Prasalowicz, of Antigo, passed away 11/12/22 at the age of 85. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com
Dillon Spencer, of Antigo, passed away 11/12/22 at the age of 39. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com
Shane Dickman, of Antigo, passed away 11/13/22 at the age of 41. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com
Janice Helyn Knitter, of Galloway, passed away 11/11/22 at the age of 75. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com
Harold Arthur Knowles, of Mattoon, passed away 11/12/22 at the age of 87. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com
Patricia Erma Wendler, of Wittenberg, passed away 11/14/22 at the age of 85. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com