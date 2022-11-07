Antigo Times

Death Notices Nov. 7, 2022

By Natasha Winkler
November 7, 2022
Connie Sue Johnson, of Milwaukee (Mosinee H.S.), passed away 10/25/22. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com

Rodger Scoot Hansen, of Antigo, passed away 10/26/22 at the age of 56. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

Janice Jesse, of Antigo, passed away 10/26/22 at the age of 89. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Kenneth G Ivanoski, of Antigo, passed away 10/28/22 at the age of 95. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Phillip M. “Phil” Thomae, of Antigo, passed away 10/28/22 at the age of 92. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

