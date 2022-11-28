Antigo Times

LocalDecember Winter Sports

December Winter Sports

By Natasha Winkler
November 28, 2022
Dec. 1st

Boys Wrestling

5:00PM Antigo @ New London H.S. vs Multiple

Boys Basketball

6:00PM White Lake @ Saint Thomas Aquinas Academy

6:45PM Antigo Great North West @ Antigo M.S.

7:00PM Witt-Birn @ Shawano Community H.S.

Girls Basketball

7:15PM @ Elcho H.S. vs Florence

Boys Hockey

7:00PM Antigo H.S. @ Simek Recreational Center vs Medford

Swimming

5:30 PM Antigo H.S. @ Lakeland Union H.S.

Dec. 2nd

Girls Basketball

7:15PM @ Antigo H.S. vs Mosinee

7:15PM White Lake H.S. @ Wisconsin Valleys Lutheran H.S.

7:15PM @ Witt-Birn H.S. vs Shiocton

Boys Basketball

7:15PM @ Elcho H.S. vs Florence

7:15PM  Antigo H.S. @ Mosinee

Dec. 3rd 

Girls Wrestling

10:00AM @ Antigo H.S. vs Multiple

Girls Hockey

11:00AM Northern Edge @ Lakeland H.S. vs Chippewa Falls

Gymnastics

11:00AM (Invitational) Antigo @ Wisconsin Rapids vs Multiple

Boys Wrestling

10:00AM @ Antigo H.S. vs Multiple

4:00PM Elcho @ Oconto H.S. vs Multiple

Dec. 5th

Girls Hockey

7:00PM Northern Edge @ Rhinelander Ice Arena vs Northland Pines

Boys Hockey

7:00PM Antigo @ Langlade Co. M.P. Bldg. vs Mosinee

Girls Basketball

6:00PM Elcho H.S. @ Pembine H.S.

7:15PM @ Witt-Birn H.S. vs Three Lakes

­Dec. 6th

Girls Basketball

7:00PM Antigo H.S. @ Marinette H.S.

Boys Basketball

6:00PM White Lake @ Tigerton H.S.

7:15PM Elcho H.S. @ Pembine H.S.

7:15PM @ Witt-Birn H.S. vs Iola-Scandinavia

Gymnastics

5:45PM Antigo H.S. @ Ashland H.S.

Dec. 8th

Swimming

5:30PM Antigo H.S. @ McKenna Aquatic Center vs Medford

Girls Basketball

7:15PM Elcho H.S. @ Laona H.S.

Boys Wrestling

5:00PM Witt-Birn H.S. @ Pulaski H.S. vs Multiple

Dec. 9th

Boys Wrestling

3:30PM Antigo H.S. @ Neenah H.S. vs Multiple

3:30PM Witt-Birn H.S. @ Neenah H.S. vs Multiple

Girls Basketball

7:15PM @ Antigo H.S. vs Medford

7:15PM White Lake H.S. @ Marion Elementary Field House

7:15PM Witt-Birn H.S. @ Bonduel H.S.

Boys Basketball

7:15PM Antigo H.S. @ Medford Area H.S.

7:15PM @ Elcho H.S. vs Laona-Wabeno

7:15PM @ White Lake H.S. vs Marion

7:15PM @ Witt-Birn H.S. vs Bonduel

Dec. 10th

Boys Wrestling

9:30AM Elcho @ Forest Co. Potawatomi Comm. Ctr. vs Mutiple

Dec. 12th

Girls Hockey

7:00PM Northern Edge @ Langlade Co. M.P. Bldg. vs Marshfield

Girls Basketball

6:00PM @ White Lake H.S. vs Lena

7:00PM Elcho H.S. @ Phelps H.S.

Boys Basketball

5:45PM White Lake H.S. @ Butternut H.S.

7:15PM @ Witt-Birn H.S. vs Wausau West

Dec. 13th

Girls Basketball

6:00PM White Lake H.S. @ Tigerton H.S.

7:15PM @ Antigo M.S. Gym vs Green Bay East

7:15PM Witt-Birn H.S. @ Iola-Scandinavia H.S.

Boys Basketball

6:00PM @ White Lake H.S. vs Goodman-Pembine Patriots

7:00PM Antigo H.S. @ Green Bay East H.S.

Gymnastics

5:45PM @ Antigo H.S. vs Mosinee

Swimming

5:30PM Antigo H.S. @ McKenna Aquatic Center vs Rhinelander

Boys Wrestling

5:00PM @ Elcho H.S. vs Multiple

Dec. 15th

Boys Wrestling

4:30PM Antigo H.S. @ Abbotsford H.S.

Boys Hockey

7:00PM Antigo [email protected] Lakeland Ice Arena vs Lakeland Union

Swimming

5:30PM Antigo H.S. @ Tomahawk H.S.

Girls Basketball

7:15PM @ Elcho H.S. vs Three Lakes

7:15PM White Lake H.S. @ Bowler H.S.

Boys Basketball

7:15PM @ White Lake H.S. vs Bowler

Dec. 16th

Girls Basketball

7:15PM Antigo H.S. @ Lakeland Union H.S.

7:15PM @ Witt-Birn H.S. vs Menominee

Boys Basketball

7:15PM @ Antigo H.S. vs Lakeland Union

7:15PM Elcho H.S. vs Three Lakes

7:15PM Witt-Birn [email protected] Menominee H.S.

Dec. 17th

Boys Wrestling

9:00AM Antigo [email protected] Shawano H.S. vs Multiple

9:30AM Elcho H.S. @ Stratford H.S. vs Multiple

Boys Hockey

2:00PM Antigo H.S. @ Langlade Co. M.P. Bldg. vs Spooner Area School District

Girls Wrestling

9:00AM Antigo [email protected] Shawano H.S. vs Multiple

Gymnastics

10:00AM Antigo H.S. @ Rhinelander H.S. vs Multiple

Dec. 19th

Girls Basketball

6:00PM @ Elcho H.S. vs Bowler

Dec. 20th

Boys Hockey

7:00PM Antigo H.S. @ Marathon Park Ice Arena vs Merrill

Boys Basketball

7:15PM @ Antigo H.S. vs WI Rapids Lincoln

8:00PM [email protected] Northland Pines H.S.

Girls Basketball

6:00PM @ White Lake H.S. vs Goodman-Pembine

6:30PM Witt-Birn [email protected] Northland Pines H.S.

Girls Hockey

6:00PM Northern Edge @ Simek Rec. Ctr. vs Medford

Dec. 22nd

Boys Basketball

7:15PM Antigo H.S. @ Crandon H.S.

Girls Basketball

7:15PM @ Witt-Birn H.S. vs Nekoosa

Boys Wrestling

11:00AM (Invitational) @ Rhinelander H.S. vs Multiple

Dec. 23rd

Girls Wrestling

4:30PM Antigo H.S @ Wrightstown H.S. vs Multiple

Boys Basketball

7:15PM @ Witt-Birn H.S. vs Merrill

Dec. 27th

Boys Hockey

3:00PM Antigo H.S. @ Langlade Co. M.P. Bldg. vs Multiple

Girls Basketball

7:00PM Elcho H.S. @ Newman Catholic H.S.

Dec. 28th

Girls Basketball

1:00PM Antigo @ Wisconsin Dells H.S. vs Multiple

Boys Basketball

3:00PM & 7:00PM Antigo [email protected] WI Dells H.S. vs Multiple

12:00PM @ Elcho H.S. vs Multiple

Boys Hockey

12:00PM Antigo H.S. @ Langlade Co. M.P. Bldg. vs Multiple

Girls Hockey

5:00PM Northern Edge @ Baraboo Pierce Park Hockey Rink vs Baraboo

7:00PM Northern Edge @ Baraboo Pierce Park Hockey Rink vs Stoughton

Dec. 29th

Boys Wrestling

9:30AM Antigo H.S. @ UW-Oshkosh vs Multiple

9:30AM Witt-Birn H.S. @ UW-Oshkosh vs Multiple

9:30AM Elcho H.S. @ Kolf Sports Complex vs Multiple

Girls Basketball

12:00PM Antigo H.S. @ Wisconsin Dells H.S. vs Multiple

Boys Basketball

3:00PM & 7:00PM Antigo H.S. @ WI Dells H.S. vs Multiple

Dec 30th

Boys Wrestling

9:00AM Witt-Birn H.S. @ UW-Oshkosh vs Multiple

