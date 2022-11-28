Antigo Times
Langlade County Tavern League Donations
Langlade County Tavern League Donations
By
Natasha Winkler
November 28, 2022
Brian Meidl Vice President of the Langlade County Tavern League is presenting a check for $200.00 to Sara King (Not Bob’s) for Christmas Shopping for Foster Kids.
Brian Meidl Vice President of the Langlade County Tavern League presenting a check to Officer Bula for $200.00 for Crusade for Kids.
Brian Meidl Vice President of the Langlade County Tavern League presented a check for $200.00 to Coron Zagar for Carving Memories.
