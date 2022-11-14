LEARN TO HUNT
FOR NEW HUNTERS OF ALL AGES AND BACKGROUNDS
FOR ANTIGO TIMES
Learn to Hunt programs combine four-plus hours of classroom and field instruction before a novice goes hunting with a qualified mentor. Learn to Hunts provide a great opportunity for novices of all ages and backgrounds to learn how to hunt safely and ethically in Wisconsin.
Learn to Hunt programs are hosted by qualified volunteer mentors from local hunting clubs, non-governmental organizations and other conservation organizations across Wisconsin. Lead instructors may request license and stamp waivers, season date waivers and sex restriction waivers for participants. For instructions on enrolling in a Learn to Hunt class
HOW TO SIGN UP FOR A LEARN TO HUNT CLASS
- Please ensure you can attend all class sessions.
- If you find that you can’t attend a class, please un-enroll or contact the class instructor immediately. We have limited space and high interest in Learn to Hunt classes – if you are unable to attend, please un-enroll so that somebody else can sign up.
TO SIGN UP FOR A LEARN TO HUNT EVENT THROUGH GOWILD:
- Go to https://gowild.wi.gov.
- Log in to your GoWild account. You will be prompted to log in to your GoWild account and confirm your customer information.
- If you do not yet have a GoWild account, click the link to “Create a New Account” next to the Log In button.
- You will be prompted to enter your social security number, date of birth and driver’s license information.
- Navigate to your Safety Education Dashboard and click “manage safety education”.
- Under current classes, click “search for class.”
- Enter the course type (Learn to Hunt or Hunt for Food) and county of interest.
- If a message pops up with “No classes found. Please try a different search criteria,” this means that all classes are currently full. Please check back at a later date.
- Find the class you wish to join and click “enroll.”
- If enrollment was successful, a note will pop up with “Success! You have successfully enrolled in the class.” You will receive an email confirmation from GoWild at the address listed in your GoWild account.
- Instructors will be able to view the class roster and will reach out to you via email with additional information.