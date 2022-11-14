FOR NEW HUNTERS OF ALL AGES AND BACKGROUNDS

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

Learn to Hunt programs combine four-plus hours of classroom and field instruction before a novice goes hunting with a qualified mentor. Learn to Hunts provide a great opportunity for novices of all ages and backgrounds to learn how to hunt safely and ethically in Wisconsin.

Learn to Hunt programs are hosted by qualified volunteer mentors from local hunting clubs, non-governmental organizations and other conservation organizations across Wisconsin. Lead instructors may request license and stamp waivers, season date waivers and sex restriction waivers for participants. For instructions on enrolling in a Learn to Hunt class

HOW TO SIGN UP FOR A LEARN TO HUNT CLASS

Please ensure you can attend all class sessions. If you find that you can’t attend a class, please un-enroll or contact the class instructor immediately. We have limited space and high interest in Learn to Hunt classes – if you are unable to attend, please un-enroll so that somebody else can sign up.

TO SIGN UP FOR A LEARN TO HUNT EVENT THROUGH GOWILD: