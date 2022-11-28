Letter From the Publisher

Dear Reader,

We all huddle. Huddle, what does that mean? It means we are all in this together. We have to make it work; no matter how hard it is or seems when looking to the future. Recently I witnessed two people of very distinct orientations coming together in difficult circumstances. It was inspiring, and it caused me to wonder. Can’t we put aside our ingrained prejudices and biases, and teach our children something better for their lives and their children? Can’t we give them an example of what the world may be, could possibly be, with us actually acting as the adults and inspirations of goodness in the world? I’d like to think the answer is yes.

Patrick J. Wood

Publisher / Author of “Dear Reader” and “Tapestry of Love and Loss”