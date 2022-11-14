Teen Center – Grand Opening

All are welcome to come see what the Teen Center has to offer

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northwoods-Antigo is excited to announce the grand opening of the new Teen Center, located at 622 5th Ave., on Thursday, November 17th from 4:30-6:30pm. There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony at 5pm followed by a speech given by Angel Zimmerman, CEO, as well as a message from Jim Clark, President and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Refreshments will also be provided.

The Teen Center, known as the Club, has many up-to-date features that any teen would be excited to be a part of. The Club has fun and educational programming for the teens that are purposeful to our formula for providing high-yield activities that the teens can learn from, and take the information they learn to apply to real life outside of the club. These high-yield programs include: Homework Help, Diplomas 2 Degrees, Substance Use Prevention, Healthy Kitchen, Career Launch, STEM, Art, and much more. In between our evidenced based programming, the teens also have free time to play video games, or watch a movie, and chill in the new comfy lounge seating as well as grabbing a snack from the snack shack and hang-out in the cafe area.

The Teen Center’s current hours are Monday-Thursday from 3:00-5:00pm, and welcomes those who are in 6th-12th grade. Dinner and gym time is available to teens at 5pm daily, outside Teen Center hours. Teen nights will also resume monthly in the new year.

The Club officially opened the new off-site Teen Center this past June, and more than doubled the number of registered teens from 36 to 86 and 45 of those teens were attending daily. Just as we continue to grow in our main Clubhouse, we expect to continue breaking records with our attendance in 2023 as well.

We are looking forward to seeing what the rest of the school year and next summer will bring to the Teen Center. Last year, many teens got to participate in weekly field trips to surrounding businesses to learn about different careers in town. Thanks to those businesses, we hope continue developing our workforce development initiative and build stronger partnerships within the community.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northwoods now has three locations that include the new Teen Center, the Main Clubhouse on Superior Street in Antigo, and also a school site at Pelican Elementary in Rhinelander.

For more information about opportunities provided for our youth, please go to: https://bgcnorthwoods.org/ – or- call 715-627-1389. You can also contact Alli Henkelman, at [email protected] Alli Henkelman Graduation Specialist Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northwoods