Warrant of the Week – Oct. 29,22

The Antigo Police Department holds multiple warrants for Stephen B. Mintern 28 years

old. The warrants are for felony failure to appear possession of cocaine, possession of

THC, neglecting a child, possess/illegally obtained prescription and possession of drug

paraphernalia. Additional warrant for failure to pay operate without a valid driver’s

license. Those with information on her whereabouts are urged to call the Antigo Police

Department at (715) 627-6411 or Langlade County Crimestoppers at 715-627-NAIL

(6245), or by using the P3 app on your device. Callers may remain anonymous and be

eligible for a CASH reward.