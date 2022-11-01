Antigo Times

LocalPolice / Fire
LocalWarrant of the Week – Oct. 29,22

Warrant of the Week – Oct. 29,22

By Natasha Winkler
November 1, 2022
The Antigo Police Department holds multiple warrants for Stephen B. Mintern 28 years
old. The warrants are for felony failure to appear possession of cocaine, possession of
THC, neglecting a child, possess/illegally obtained prescription and possession of drug
paraphernalia. Additional warrant for failure to pay operate without a valid driver’s
license. Those with information on her whereabouts are urged to call the Antigo Police
Department at (715) 627-6411 or Langlade County Crimestoppers at 715-627-NAIL
(6245), or by using the P3 app on your device. Callers may remain anonymous and be
eligible for a CASH reward.

