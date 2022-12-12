Antigo HS Graphic Art Students teaming up to Promote Local Events

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

Antigo High School Graphic Arts students Luke Quinlin, Grace Koca and Hailey Warren developed flyers promoting the Antigo Middle School/Red Higgins & Freedom Train Christmas Concert at the Volm Theater Sunday, December 18th at 2:00PM. Flyers are being distributed around town encouraging everyone to attend the “Free Will Offering” concert.



Recently appointed Graphic Arts Instructor Jeremy Doucette encourages students to use skills developed in class to promote community events. Local businesses hiring Graphic Arts students will benefit from practical skills learned at Antigo High School.



Everyone in the community is invited to the December 18th Free Will Offering concert where funds raised will be used to cover the cost of the Volm Theater and help the Graphic Arts Department purchase updated Digital Drawing Tablets and associated software along with cameras, manual screen printing press and accessories.



Music in the Park committee members will be offering gift basket chances for everyone making a free will offering donation at the concert. Red Higgins & Freedom Train is being sponsored by an anonymous donor.