Antigo HS Sports Coverage
December 1st
Antigo Boys Hockey
Final score: Antigo 9 Medford 3
Antigo Wrestling
The Antigo Wrestling team started competition with a quad in New London. Picking up a victory on the day were Nolan Kielcheski, Olivia Hofrichter, Aiden Kielcheski, and Caleb Vandenlangenberg. Leading the way for Antigo were Robby Hagerty and Jayson Arrowood, both of whom finished the day with 3 victories.
Final Scores:
New London 59 Antigo 18
Mosinee 38 Antigo 36
Little Chute 36 Antigo 29
December 5th
Antigo Boys Hockey
Final score: Mosinee 9 Antigo 1