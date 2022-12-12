Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

Sports
SportsAntigo HS Sports Coverage

Antigo HS Sports Coverage

By Natasha Winkler
December 12, 2022
0
0

December 1st

Antigo Boys Hockey 

Final score: Antigo 9   Medford 3

Antigo Wrestling

The Antigo Wrestling team started competition with a quad in New London. Picking up a victory on the day were Nolan Kielcheski, Olivia Hofrichter, Aiden Kielcheski, and Caleb Vandenlangenberg. Leading the way for Antigo were Robby Hagerty and Jayson Arrowood, both of whom finished the day with 3 victories.

Final Scores:

New London 59   Antigo 18

Mosinee 38   Antigo 36

Little Chute 36   Antigo 29

December 5th

Antigo Boys Hockey

Final score: Mosinee 9   Antigo 1

TagsAntigoSports
Previous Article

“Surviving the Holidays”

Next Article

How to Stay Mentally Sharp After Retirement

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.