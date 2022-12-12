Antigo HS Sports Coverage

December 1st

Antigo Boys Hockey

Final score: Antigo 9 Medford 3

Antigo Wrestling

The Antigo Wrestling team started competition with a quad in New London. Picking up a victory on the day were Nolan Kielcheski, Olivia Hofrichter, Aiden Kielcheski, and Caleb Vandenlangenberg. Leading the way for Antigo were Robby Hagerty and Jayson Arrowood, both of whom finished the day with 3 victories.

Final Scores:

New London 59 Antigo 18

Mosinee 38 Antigo 36

Little Chute 36 Antigo 29

December 5th

Antigo Boys Hockey

Final score: Mosinee 9 Antigo 1