Antigo Public Library to be Official Santa Letter Drop-Off Location and Gift-Wrapping Station

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

For the fourth year in a row, the Antigo Public Library will be a drop-off site for Santa letters. This year they will also include a Gift-Wrapping Station to support families in their holiday preparation.

“Last year we were delighted to assist Santa and his Elves by collecting 78 letters and pictures,” stated Maria Pregler, Assistant Director.“Ms. Claus even included one of her favorite cookie recipes, so we’re super excited to see what she brings this year!” Pregler added.

From Monday, November 28th through Friday, December 16TH 2022, letters can be dropped off in a special Santa mailbox in Antigo, Elcho or White Lake. If you can’t make it into a library location during open hours the letters will be transferred from the outdoor book-drops into the Santa mailbox.

For folks who might want to add some artistic flair to their letters, Youth Engagement Specialist Kristie Heistad will be setting up materials on Saturday December 3rd where kids can come and create their letters at the Antigo Library. Stop in during library hours (10am-2pm) on that day to participate.

Any letters written are due to the main branch in Antigo no later than Friday, December 16th at 5:30 p.m. Santa and his elves ask that you please include the child’s mailing address on the letter so Santa can send a personalized response.

In addition to the letters, the library will also offer a gift-wrapping station over the holiday season. “We realize that some people may have a harder time getting gifts wrapped due to privacy constraints, so we decided to help them out,” said Pregler. Beginning Monday, November 28th through Thursday, December 22nd 2022, any member of the public can come in and wrap their presents during library hours. Registration or library cards are not required. The library is open Monday – Thursday 9-6, Friday 10-5:30 and Saturday 10-2. Gift wrap, tape, name tags, bows and scissors will be provided.