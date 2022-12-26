Christmas Concert Highlights

The Holiday’s are a grand time to spend time with family and friends, to listen to Holiday music and watch our favorite movies. As the next generation of local creates this community – it is a magical sight to see when local students put on a show. Our area schools got into the Christmas spirit with their holiday programs throughout the month of December. Enjoy some of the moments caught on camera and cherish the celebrations witnessed.

Antigo elementary, middle and HS had performances of their own and the Witt/Birn area schools really showed off their skills with their performances!

On Tuesday, December 6th, the White Lake Elementary students kicked off the Holiday concert season with the annual Elementary Christmas Concert. Principal Mr. Neufeld, welcomed a full house of family and community members to the concert before the elementary classes showcased their class songs. 4K sang “Jingle Bells”, Kindergarten sang “Snowflakes are Falling” and “I Like Playing in the Snow”, 1st grade sang “Christmas Cookies” and “Make Some Toys”, 2nd grade sang “I Made a Snowman” and “Reindeer Pokey”, 3rd grade sang, “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow”, 4th and 5th grades combined to sing “Feliz Navidad”, and 6th graders sang ” Winter Wonderland”. Following the class songs, a mix of upper elementary aged students performed a short musical called “Jingle Bell Jukebox”, complete with the rest of the elementary students joining in on several songs. The concert wrapped up with the elementary students surrounding the audience singing “We Wish You A Merry Christmas”. Micah Strong and Renee Rickert-Smith directed the program. The Middle/High School Band and Choir Concert was on December 19th.

The White Lake STAR PTO hosted community Christmas Caroling and they hosted a visit from Santa.