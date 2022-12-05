City of Antigo and Langlade Co. Police Reports

Crime Stoppers Tip of the Week: If you see someone loitering near your car, set your panic button off and return to the safety of the place you just left.

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Monday, November 21st

Officers responded to a fire call near Cty Rd F. Local Fire Dept responded after officers paged for all off duty to respond. The road was temporarily blocked while crews managed the situation.

Tuesday, November 22nd

Officers took a call that reported criminal damage to an area business window on 5th Ave. The front window was broken but no signs of theft were seen.

Officers responded to a noise complaint call near 4th Ave. After locating an open container present with a subject on probation with a no drink rule, officers contacted the subjects probation office. When no probation hold was placed, subject was released.

Wednesday, November 23rd

Officers responded to a suspicious vehicle call near State Rd 64. Caller had stated the vehicle had been there several days & looked like it was full of plastic bags. Officers noted the vehicle was empty with nothing suspicious in sight.

Friday, November 25th

Officers responded to a panic all alert from the hospital. Caller stated there was a disgruntled subject in the waiting room threatening the staff.

Sunday, November 27th

Officers reported malicious mischief aftr discovering someone had spray painted concrete on the car bridge near Hudson St. The report was forwarded to the street dept.

A traffics top near Superior St & Birch St resulted in both subjects being taken into custody. Both subjects were on probation and both an open container and drugs were located in the vehicle.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF REPORTS

Friday, November 25th

Officers responded to a fire call near Superior St. Caller stated there was smoke and sparks seen from the roof of the building. When agencies arrived there was smoldering fire.

Saturday, November 26th

Officers responded to a 911 hang up call. Once officers were able to make contact at the residence near Northwoods Ln., EMS was requested for a sick male and a female who had fallen and couldn’t get up.

Officers took a report of trespass to property after a caller stated that someone had broke in to a shed near the property on 5th Ave Rd. No items were identified as missing.

Sunday, November 27th

Officers took a report for criminal damage after a caller reported that someone/something has struck their mailbox on Trout Rd.

Tuesday, November 29th

Officers completed a welfare check near Cty Rd T after a caller stated they were concerned about a family member that was out of LP. Officers were notified the subject did have a space heater available but confirmed there was no LP to heat the home.

Officers took report of vehicle vs bear near Valley Vista Rd & State Rd 45. There was no major vehicle damage and the bear was not found.