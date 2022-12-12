City of Antigo and Langlade Co. Police Reports

Crime Stoppers Tip of the Week: Remember in most situations noise & light is the enemy of criminals and the friend of would be criminals.

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Thursday, December 1st

Police responded to a check welfare call near State Rd 64. Caller stated a man was sleeping in his car with is window rolled down. Caller said they honked and he did not wake up. Officers took the subject in custody.

Friday, December 2nd

Officers responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle. Caller stated there were subjects on her property near S Superior St., driving and walking around. Officers arrived, noting both subjects have a lengthy list of open cases. Subjects were advised they cannot go on other people’s property but homeowners did not want to file a trespass report.

Officers responded to call regarding a male on a bike near Superior St. dropped multiple bags of white crystals on the sidewalk. Officers arrived and confirmed the bags contained methamphetamine. Video surveillance is being request by area business in an attempt to identify the subject.

Officers responded to a call for a juvenile offense near 5th Ave., after a called reported that two male juveniles poured soap all over the laundry mat and then ran off. Officers were unable to locate subjects.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF REPORTS

Wednesday, November 30th

Officers responded to a suspicious person call near 1st Ave. Caller stated the male was struggling to get out of his vehicle and was turning the lights on and off. After police arrived, the subject was taken into custody.

Officers investigated a theft report near Cty Rd A and State Rd 52. Caller said his truck was broken in to and several items were stolen. Among the items reported were a handheld GPS unit and a soft camo gun case.

Thursday, December 1st

Officers took a report of trespass to property near Polar Rd. Reports stated a realtor was pulling up to a property to show the house when they witnessed a vehicle that was backed up to the shed, loading items then drive off & throw several items in the ditch after leaving.

Tuesday, December 6th

Officers took a suspicious vehicle call near Cortland Ln. Caller stated a vehicle had been coming to their property and would drive off once they would see someone home, they would drive off. Has happened a few times, caller stated. Extra patrol was requested for the area.