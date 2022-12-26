City of Antigo and Langlade Co. Police Reports

Crime Stoppers Tip of the Week: At night keep your car keys near your bed. If you hear a prowler, set off your car alarm.

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Wednesday, December 14th

Officers received a call about a bike left. Call stated that someone put a bike in her yard near Lincoln St., the bike was put in impound.

Saturday, December 17th

Officers received a noise complaint from apts on 5th Ave. Caller stated the music was loud enough they could hear it from the 3r floor lobby. Officers advised the elderly resident to turn down her rock music.

Officers received a call that a vehicle had gone off the road near Progress Blvd and the driver seemed intoxicated. When officers arrived they contacted a tow companty and did a field sobriety test. Reports states subject was taken into custody but later dropped off at her apt.

Sunday, December 18th

Officers received report for drugs, caller stated that someone is selling drugs near Edison St. The city advised and officers stated they are aware of the situation.

Officers took a subject in custody after a traffic stop near Watson St. & 5th Ave. after subject failed the field sobriety test. Subject was cited for operating while intoxicated, no taillight and no proof of ins.

Thursday, December 22nd

Officers received a call stating a vehicle is in the ditch near 10th Ave. & Deleglise St. The driver was intoxicated and taken into custody .

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF REPORTS

Tuesday, December 13th

Officers took report of criminal damage when the Elcho Town Supervisor called to report several signs were damaged/broken on Moccasin Lake Rd over night.

Officers received another call about lose horses near Cty Rd S. Multiple parties were involved attempting to locate the owners of the horses.

Wednesday, December 14th

Officers and other units responded to a call of a down power line near Orchard Rd. Reports state the line was sparking and resting against a tree. WPS arrived on scene and handled while fire units hung back just in case.

Friday, December 16th

Officers took a subject into custody after a traffic stop near the intersection of Graham Ave. and Superior St. The subject appeared intoxicated and had 2 active warrants and no license.

Saturday, December 17th

Two juveniles near Clermont St were spoken to about the dangers of throwing snowballs at moving cars.

Tuesday, December 20th

Officers responded to a call about a semi truck in the ditch near Chillie Rd. Driver reports contacting a heavy wrecker and officers contacted WPS because the truck was against a power pole.

Officers received a call from a resident near Bombinski Ln who was being scammed on the phone at the same time. Caller reports giving remote access to the scammer on her computer and then logged into her back account. Officers advised caller that she need to contact her bank and also look into other identify fraud protection services.