Collaborative planning advances Wisconsin’s major highway projects

Transportation Projects Commission marks four years of bipartisan work

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

In its fourth consecutive annual meeting, the bipartisan Wisconsin Transportation Projects Commission (TPC) recently reviewed progress reports and project updates set in motion after the group began to meet again in 2019.

The TPC is a commission chaired by the Governor that includes five state senators, five assembly representatives and three citizen members who review, approve, and make recommendations regarding Major Highway Projects in Wisconsin. Governor Evers restarted the TPC in 2019 after it had been dormant since 2014.

“Wisconsin wants to see their elected leaders work together to fix the roads and provide transportation infrastructure, and that’s what we’ve been working together to accomplish since 2019,” Governor Tony Evers said. “Thank you to the TPC members for their commitment to this important work. I’ve been proud of our efforts to set an example of good long-range planning together, repairing thousands of miles of highways and roads and keeping our major highway projects on track, and I look forward to continuing our work together for the next four years.”

“Governor Evers got the Transportation Projects Commission back in motion with the idea that this bipartisan team could guide investments in Wisconsin’s major highways and help us fix the roads,” Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson said. “We thank every TPC member for their dedicated service over the last four years. As we saw today, the work that began in 2019 is bringing people and businesses across the state safer, more reliable, and more efficient travel.”

Project candidates that go before the TPC undergo an extensive evaluation that considers a project’s potential to enhance economic development, relieve traffic congestion, improve safety and achieve community objectives while minimizing environmental impacts. To move forward, candidate projects must also undergo an environmental review process.