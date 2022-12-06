Community Calendar for 12-05-2022

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry Wednesdays 11am-1pm & Fridays 1-3pm. 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for December will be canned fruit (in juice). For more information, go to AntigoFoodPantry.com or call (715) 623-1103. For emergency food assistance needs after hours call (715) 627-1818.

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry Mondays 2:30-4:30pm. Wednesdays 4-6pm, 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Individuals will receive a checklist of food items and can indicate their selections then submit the list. Food will be distributed based on availability and # of family members. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

Line Dancing December 5th, 1pm. Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County December 5th – December 9th (Mon.-Fri.) 9-11am. Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Movie & Popcorn December 6th 1pm. Enjoy the movie “Home Alone”. Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Boys & Girls Club – Walt Disney Party December 6th 3pm. Boys & Girls Club of the Northwoods 411 Superior St., Antigo. 715-627-1389

Knitting & Crocheting at the Langlade County Senior Center December 7th 10am-11:30am. Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Bingo at the Langlade County Senior Center December 7th 1-2:30pm. Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo. The cost is $1 per card.

25th Annual Chili-Cook Off December 7th 8am-5:30pm. Downtown Antigo gets a little “chili” when the Antigo/Langlade County Chamber presents its Annual Chili Cook-off. Teams compete to find out who has the best chili in Langlade County.

‘Of Chorus’ Caroling & Tree Lighting December 7th 5:45pm. Yesterdays’ Sign Park 801 5th Ave., Antigo.

Community Christmas Parade December 7th 6:30-8pm. This amazing holiday parade features over 40 floats with lights, sights & sounds of Christmas. Entries include the Antigo High School marching band, color guard and the arrival of Santa. The parade starts at 6:30pm and goes through downtown Antigo.

Virtual Bedtime Stories December 7th 6:30-6:40pm. Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo. Stories are read by library staff and community leaders and volunteers. Watch them live on the library Facebook page OR view them for up to a week afterwards through our website and You Tube channels. Ada Demlow: 715-623-3724 or [email protected] https://www.antigopl.org/virtual-programs/

Cards, cribbage & Dominos December 8th 1pm. Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

AVA Holiday Gift Shop December 8th, 9th & 10th 10am-4pm. Langlade Co. Historical Society Museum 404 Superior St., Antigo. Come to the AVA’s (Antigo Visual Arts) Holiday Gift Shop between November 19 and December 30 to purchase one-of-a-kind Christmas gifts.

Antigo Holiday Craft Show December 10th & 17th, 9am-3pm. 907 5th Ave., Antigo.

Visits with Santa December 10th & 11th 1-4pm. Langlade Co. Museum 404 Superior St., Antigo.

*Meetings*

Langlade County Snowmobile Council December 5th 5:30pm. Wolf River Room Langlade County Resource Center 837 Clermont St., Antigo.

Economic Development Committee- Regular Meeting December 5th 6pm. City Hall 700 Edison St., Antigo.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) Wednesdays & Sundays 7pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Alanon/Nornon Group Mondays 1:30pm, Antigo Community Church School, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. For more information including other meeting times and locations call (866) 362-4427.

Narcotics Anonymous Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays & Saturdays 7pm, 1005 Fifth Ave., Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous Mondays 7-8pm, SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Grief Support Group Mondays, through December 12th 5-6:30pm, at Peace Lutheran Ministries, 300 Lincoln St., Antigo. www.Griefshare.org

Kids Clubs at Antigo Community Church December 4th 6:30-7:30pm, Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 and CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories, and small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday in the Quest Center! For more information, call 715-627-2805.

REALIFE Student Ministry December 11th 6:30-8pm, Antigo Community Church Quest Center, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. Realife is our junior and senior high school student ministry. Our goal is to make youth nights a safe and fun environment where students are able to encounter a relationship with Christ as well as build relationships with adult leaders who have a passion to see students’ lives changed by the Gospel! For more information, call 715-627-2805.

Community Closet Open Mondays 10am-Noon, Wednesdays 4-6pm & Saturdays 9-10am, N9570 Hwy. B, Summit Lake (across from the Summit Lake Post Office) Free Clothing and Jackets (Baby to XXL). Clothing donations are welcome. Everyone is welcome!

Alzheimer’s Association Virtual Support Groups Coffee for Family Caregivers, 2nd Monday of the month 5:30pm-6:30pm. For Persons Living with Mild Cognitive Impairment, 2nd Wednesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Frontotemploral Degeneration 3rd Wednesday of the month 6-7:30pm. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Dementia in the early stages 4th Tuesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with dementia living at a facility Every other Friday 10-11:30am. Phone In Caregiver Support Group the last Tuesday of every month 10-11:30am. To register for any of the support groups contact the 24/7 helpline 800-272-3900.

Alzheimer’s and Dementia Caregiver Support Group December 8th 10-11am. Peace Lutheran Ministries 300 Lincoln St., Antigo. Alzheimer’s Association Support groups, conducted by trained facilitators, are a safe place for family and friends who are caring for someone who has Alzheimer’s or another dementia.

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to [email protected]