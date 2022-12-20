Community Calendar for 12-19-2022

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry Wednesdays 11am-1pm & Fridays 1-3pm. 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for December will be canned fruit (in juice). For more information, go to AntigoFoodPantry.com or call (715) 623-1103. For emergency food assistance needs after hours call (715) 627-1818.

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry Mondays 2:30-4:30pm. Wednesdays 4-6pm, 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Individuals will receive a checklist of food items and can indicate their selections then submit the list. Food will be distributed based on availability and # of family members. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County December 19th – December 22nd (Mon.-Fri.) 9-11am. Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Line Dancing December 19th 1pm. Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Monday Funday December 19th 5:30pm. Jack Lake Mountain Bike Trail N8375 Park Rd., Deerbrook. The snowshoe trail is cleared, ski trails are good for a jog or hike and Mountain bike trails are open for fat-biking. Whatever activity you want to do. Plan to meet at Spychalla Lodge after for social. Choose your preferred activity. Come solo or bring a friend. Meet others who enjoy time outside and stay after for social time. Laid back atmosphere, go at your own pace, enjoy the outdoors! All abilities welcome!

Stockbox Pickup December 20th 1-3pm, Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo. Stocking your pantry with choices. If you, or someone you know 60+, would be interested in picking up a box they can register by calling: Antigo Public Library 715-623-3724 Langlade County Clerk Office 715-627-6200 or ADRC of Central Wisconsin 888-486-9545.

A Winter Wonderland at Rondele Ranch December 20th (Drive through) 4-9pm. Rondele Ranch, 8959 Cty. Rd. K, Harshaw. Walk through (December 23rd & 25th) our largest ever Christmas Lights display – at over A MILLION LIGHTS! Come see close to 2 million lights on display and support the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign. Visit Santa (who will be there every day except Christmas Day. Fire pits will be going, pizza & chili and two full access bars with hot drinks available for all ages! Cost is $20 per vehicle and will help support Salvation Army Red Kettle & other local non-profits. For more info, call 844-947-2624 or visit the FB page or website www.rondeleranch.com

Covid-19 Community Testing December 21st 9am-12pm. Langlade Co Health Dept. 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. Rapid antigen test results available within 30 minutes. PCR test results available 24-72 hours. Free at-home test kits also available.

Knitting & Crocheting at the Langlade County Senior Center December 21st 10am-11:30am. Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Car Seat Fitting Station December 21st 4-6pm. City of Antigo Fire Dept. 700 Edison St., Antigo. Car seat technicians will be available to help you install your child’s car seat.

White Lake Fitness & Fun December 22nd 9-10am. White Lake Community Center 615 School St., White Lake. Plan to join Fitness & Fun every Thursday from 9-10 am at the White Lake Community Center. There is no cost to attend.

AVA Holiday Gift Shop December 22nd & 23rd 10am-4pm. Langlade Co. Historical Society Museum 404 Superior St., Antigo. Come to the AVA’s (Antigo Visual Arts) Holiday Gift Shop between November 19 and December 30 to purchase one-of-a-kind Christmas gifts.

Cards, Cribbage & Dominos December 22nd 1pm. Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

*Meetings*

Police & Fire Commission- Regular Meeting December 19th 6pm. City Hall 700 Edison St., Antigo.

Finance, Personnel, and Legislative Committee-Regular Meeting December 21st 6pm. City Hall 700 Edison St., Antigo.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) Wednesdays & Sundays 7pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Alanon/Nornon Group Mondays 1:30pm, Antigo Community Church School, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. For more information including other meeting times and locations call (866) 362-4427.

Narcotics Anonymous Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays & Saturdays 7pm, 1005 Fifth Ave., Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous Mondays 7-8pm, SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Kids Clubs at Antigo Community Church December 21st 6:30-7:30pm, Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 and CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories, and small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday in the Quest Center! For more information, call 715-627-2805.

REALIFE Student Ministry December 25th 6:30-8pm, Antigo Community Church Quest Center, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. Realife is our junior and senior high school student ministry. Our goal is to make youth nights a safe and fun environment where students are able to encounter a relationship with Christ as well as build relationships with adult leaders who have a passion to see students’ lives changed by the Gospel! For more information, call 715-627-2805.

Community Closet Open Mondays 10am-Noon, Wednesdays 4-6pm & Saturdays 9-10am, N9570 Hwy. B, Summit Lake (across from the Summit Lake Post Office) Free Clothing and Jackets (Baby to XXL). Clothing donations are welcome. Everyone is welcome!

Alzheimer’s Association Virtual Support Groups Coffee for Family Caregivers, 2nd Monday of the month 5:30pm-6:30pm. For Persons Living with Mild Cognitive Impairment, 2nd Wednesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Frontotemploral Degeneration 3rd Wednesday of the month 6-7:30pm. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Dementia in the early stages 4th Tuesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with dementia living at a facility Every other Friday 10-11:30am. Phone In Caregiver Support Group the last Tuesday of every month 10-11:30am. To register for any of the support groups contact the 24/7 helpline 800-272-3900.

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to [email protected]