Community Calendar for 12-26-2022

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry Wednesdays 11am-1pm & Fridays 1-3pm. 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for December will be canned fruit (in juice). For more information, go to AntigoFoodPantry.com or call (715) 623-1103. For emergency food assistance needs after hours call (715) 627-1818.

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry Mondays 2:30-4:30pm. Wednesdays 4-6pm, 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Individuals will receive a checklist of food items and can indicate their selections then submit the list. Food will be distributed based on availability and # of family members. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

Monday Funday December 26th 5:30pm. Jack Lake Mountain Bike Trail N8375 Park Rd., Deerbrook. The snowshoe trail is cleared, ski trails are good for a jog or hike and Mountain bike trails are open for fat-biking. Whatever activity you want to do. Plan to meet at Spychalla Lodge after for social. Choose your preferred activity. Come solo or bring a friend. Meet others who enjoy time outside and stay after for social time. Laid back atmosphere, go at your own pace, enjoy the outdoors! All abilities welcome!

Lincoln County Holiday Blood Drive December 27th 8am-12:30pm. 801 North Sales St #210, Merrill. To schedule your donation call the clerk’s office 715-539-1019

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County December 27th – December 29th 9-11am. Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Free Swimming December 27th 2-7pm. Clara McKenna Aquatic Center 111 Western Ave., Antigo. Free admission with donation of non perishable food item for Antigo Area Community Food Pantry.

Stockbox Pickup December 27th 1-3pm, Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo. Stocking your pantry with choices. If you, or someone you know 60+, would be interested in picking up a box they can register by calling: Antigo Public Library 715-623-3724 Langlade County Clerk Office 715-627-6200 or ADRC of Central Wisconsin 888-486-9545.

Knitting & Crocheting at the Langlade County Senior Center December 28th 10am-11:30am. Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Community Soup Supper December 28th 4:30pm-6pm. Calvary Lutheran Church 310 South Superior, Antigo. Calvary Lutheran Church will be holding a free soup supper for the community on the last Wednesday of the month, from October through March.

Eagles Club of Merrill Aerie #584 Blood Drive December 29th 8:30am-12pm. 1205 Lake St., Merrill. To schedule your donation call Bryan 715-218-0770

AVA Holiday Gift Shop December 29th & 30th 10am-4pm. Langlade Co. Historical Society Museum 404 Superior St., Antigo. Come to the AVA’s (Antigo Visual Arts) Holiday Gift Shop between November 19 and December 30 to purchase one-of-a-kind Christmas gifts.

Cards, Cribbage & Dominos December 29th 1pm. Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Community Youth Block Party December 29th 10am-2pm. Antigo Public Library 617 Clremont St., Antigo. School’s out! Come join us for block building and more. We will have legos, magna tiles and more set up in our large meeting room and other fun in our children’s library area. Bring a friend and come play!

Breakfast at Gartzke December 31st 8am-12pm. W6379 5th Ave., Town of Polar. It is on Highway F (5th Ave.) about 2 miles east of the intersection with Highway S. The shelter is 1/4 mile from the parking lot and directions are well marked. Meet at the main shelter at Gartzke Flowage for breakfast. The lodge is about 1/4 mile down the trail to the pristine Gartzke flowage. Cross Country ski trails and snowshoe trails are ready for families to enjoy on skis, snowshoes or hiking. Festivities will be at the shelter where Nick Salm will prepare his famous waffles and coffee. The club will also provide hot chocolate and coffee. Bring your favorite toppings, fruit, juice, or sausage to share, but most importantly bring all your friends and family. Everyone is welcome!

Moonlight Ski Weekend December 31st Moccasin Ski Trail N11190 Bear Ln., Elcho. Moccasin Ski Trails will be having a Moonlight Ski Weekend. For more information contact Chuck Wetzel 715-275-3068

New Years Eve Party @ Sunset View December 31st 8pm. Sunset View Resort & Tavern 11594 Post Lake Dr., Elcho. There will be party favors, drink specials, & free Champagne at midnight.

Adult Book Club January 4th 1:30pm. Antigo Public Library, McGinley Room, 617 Clermont St., Antigo. January book will be “The Personal Librarian” by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray. There are plenty of copies to pick up at the library. Book club meets the first Wednesday of every month.

*Meetings*

Public Works Committee – Regular Meeting December 28th 5:30pm. City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

Economic Development Committee – Regular Meeting January 2nd City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) Wednesdays & Sundays 7pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Alanon/Nornon Group Mondays 1:30pm, Antigo Community Church School, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. For more information including other meeting times and locations call (866) 362-4427.

Narcotics Anonymous Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays & Saturdays 7pm, 1005 Fifth Ave., Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous Mondays 7-8pm, SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Kids Clubs at Antigo Community Church December 28th 6:30-7:30pm, Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 and CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories, and small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday in the Quest Center! For more information, call 715-627-2805.

REALIFE Student Ministry January 1st 6:30-8pm, Antigo Community Church Quest Center, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. Realife is our junior and senior high school student ministry. Our goal is to make youth nights a safe and fun environment where students are able to encounter a relationship with Christ as well as build relationships with adult leaders who have a passion to see students’ lives changed by the Gospel! For more information, call 715-627-2805.

Community Closet Open Mondays 10am-Noon, Wednesdays 4-6pm & Saturdays 9-10am, N9570 Hwy. B, Summit Lake (across from the Summit Lake Post Office) Free Clothing and Jackets (Baby to XXL). Clothing donations are welcome. Everyone is welcome!

Alzheimer’s Association Virtual Support Groups Coffee for Family Caregivers, 2nd Monday of the month 5:30pm-6:30pm. For Persons Living with Mild Cognitive Impairment, 2nd Wednesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Frontotemploral Degeneration 3rd Wednesday of the month 6-7:30pm. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Dementia in the early stages 4th Tuesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with dementia living at a facility Every other Friday 10-11:30am. Phone In Caregiver Support Group the last Tuesday of every month 10-11:30am. To register for any of the support groups contact the 24/7 helpline 800-272-3900.

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to [email protected]