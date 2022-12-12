Antigo Times

Death Notices Dec. 12th, 2022

Death Notices Dec. 12th, 2022

By Natasha Winkler
December 12, 2022
Anthony John Kielcheski, of Summit Lake, passed away 12/1/22 at the age of 76. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

Joanne Nelson, of Antigo, passed away 12/4/22 at the age of 87. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

Linda Lee Arrowood, of Antigo, passed away 11/29/22 at the age of 61. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Anthony “Tony” Beattie, of Antigo, passed away 12/1/22 at the age of 40. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Bernard “Bernie” Straley, of Bryant, passed away 12/1/22 at the age of 74. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Scott Arren Goodin Sr., of Hatley, passed away 11/27/22 at the age of 62. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com

James Lawrence Jahnke, of Mattoon, passed away 12/3/22 at the age of 88. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com

