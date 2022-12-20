Death Notices Dec. 19th, 2022

Cheryl Schmidt, of White Lake, passed away 12/5/22 at the age of 69. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

Duane M. Heikkinen, Jr., of Antigo, passed away 12/5/22 at the age of 54. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Elizabeth Ann Sosnovske, of Marathon, passed away 12/10/22 at the age of 90. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Richard “Rick” Schacht, of Watersmeet, passed away 12/10/22 at the age of 75. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Rosa “Rose” Grignon, of Antigo, passed away 12/11/22 at the age of 65. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Daniel Henry Yenter, of Elderon, passed away on 12/10/22 at the age of 82. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com