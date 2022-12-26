Antigo Times

Obits
Death Notices Dec. 26th, 2022

Death Notices Dec. 26th, 2022

By Natasha Winkler
December 26, 2022
Glenn A. Remington Sr., of Gleason, passed away 12/12/22. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Anna Nora Packard, of Eagle River, passed away 12/14/22 at the age of 90. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

Roy P. “Butch” Schmidt Jr., of Townsend, passed away 12/14/22 at the age of 75. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Anna Kibartas, of Antigo, passed away 12/15/22 at the age of 87. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Curtis Jesse Low, of Birnamwood, passed away 12/18/22 at the age of 73. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com

