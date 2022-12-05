December is a big month for the Antigo Legacy Mosaic Mural Project

East Elementary and Antigo High School will host their tile building events on Dec 7th-8th, and Dec 12th-16th respectively.

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

Volunteers will be prepping clay before each of these events. “That’s hundreds of pieces of clay divided into plates for each class” says volunteer Danna Gabriel, “and its because every single student, teacher, and community member is part of this project.”

To start in each school, clay artist Connie Greany meets with staff. Each member of the school team makes a tile while getting prepped for the logistics of leading students through the process. Next Greany leads an all-school assembly. While orienting students to the tile making, she promotes the theme of ‘belongingness’ and sets a positive, community-driven mindset. Then every student creates their individual tile.

The intent of the project is to combine each individuals’ vision of belonging in Antigo into one unifying masterpiece. Greany will design each mural. “I take all of the art from the students and see what large themes about community and belonging emerge, then create a cohesive design from there. Students help assemble and grout the final mural.” she says. By May, forever murals will be installed at each of the five local public schools.

Volunteers are needed for various times on Dec. 8th, 12th, 13th, and 16th . No clay or art experience is needed. Please contact Gary Brabazon for more information: 608-481-1231 or [email protected].

The Antigo Legacy Mosaic Mural Project is a public art community project. Partners include the Unified School District of Antigo, Connie Greany of Legacy Murals, the Wisconsin Art Board and the National Endowment of the Arts, Antigo Visual Arts, and the Antigo community.